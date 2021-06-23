IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Afghan latest
CORONAVIRUS
Gideon Grudo, Shop TODAY
Gideon Grudo is the NBC News Shopping editor.
Gideon Grudo is the NBC News Shopping editor.
Latest from Gideon Grudo, Shop TODAY
news
/
Prime Day
63d ago
news
/
Prime Day
Last chance: The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals of 2021
Prime Day is over but solid tech deals on Amazon and other retailers abound: We found some of the best sales still available.
news
/
Gift Guides
75d ago
news
/
Gift Guides
15 best Amazon Father's Day gifts in 2021
Amazon is offering expedited special deals on electronics, kitchen appliances and more across the site.
news
/
Footwear
97d ago
news
/
Footwear
Rothy's finally launches men's shoes: What to know about the new styles
The brand released two new styles for men: an everyday sneaker and a slip-on loafer.
news
/
Gift Guides
113d ago
news
/
Gift Guides
11 best Star Wars gifts for every fan on Star Wars Day 2021
Today is Star Wars Day — commemorate the iconic franchise with products from Adidas, Herschel, Amazon and more.
news
/
Tech & Gadgets
127d ago
news
/
Tech & Gadgets
Affordable alternatives to Apple's new iPad Pro, which starts at $799
There are affordable alternatives to the new iPad Pro that cater to every type of tablet user, according to experts.
news
/
Wellness
156d ago
news
/
Wellness
Staff picks: 9 sleep aids the Shopping team relies on
Nighttime staples include a window treatment, elevated bedding and skin care routines.
news
/
Wellness
168d ago
news
/
Wellness
6 best sunrise alarm clocks in 2021: Philips, Lumie and more
Sunrise clocks simulate the rising and setting sun to help you learn better sleeping habits. We asked experts if they’re worth trying out.
news
/
Kitchen
182d ago
news
/
Kitchen
Why the Nespresso VertuoPlus is my favorite coffee maker
A Nespresso VertuoPlus single-serve coffee maker is easy to use, easy to clean, compact and stylish.
news
/
Home & Kitchen
187d ago
news
/
Home & Kitchen
Best cordless drills of 2021: Why a cordless drill is a must-have
While I opted for Ryobi’s affordable and highly-rated cordless drill, any quality drill should do — for amateur home improvers like me, anyway.
news
/
Tech & Gadgets
205d ago
news
/
Tech & Gadgets
Apple Watch Series 6: What you should know before buying one
Learn about Apple's latest watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, as well as Apple Watch alternatives to consider.
news
/
Fitness
225d ago
news
/
Fitness
16 best exercise bikes outside of Peloton, according to experts
Peloton may be the most popular stationary bike, but it's far from the only option when it comes to at-home cycling.
