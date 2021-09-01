IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jo Yurcaba
Jo Yurcaba is a reporter for NBC Out.
Jo Yurcaba is a reporter for NBC Out.
Latest from Jo Yurcaba
news
/
OUT Politics and Policy
2d ago
news
/
OUT Politics and Policy
N.C. lieutenant governor faces calls to resign for calling LGBTQ people 'filth'
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson faces calls to resign for calling LGBTQ people "filth."
news
/
OUT News
2d ago
news
/
OUT News
Same-sex couple sues Nebraska to be recognized as legal parents
Two Omaha women are suing Nebraska for denying them equal parenting rights to both of their sons.
news
/
OUT Community Voices
3d ago
news
/
OUT Community Voices
Meet the minister fighting anti-transgender bills in Texas
Texas mom Annaliese Cothron drove an hour and a half from her home in San Antonio to the state Capitol in Austin this year for a rally in support of
today
/
today
5d ago
today
/
today
'We are universal': Philadelphia unveils its first mural celebrating transgender people
Philadelphia unveiled its first mural celebrating transgender and gender-nonconforming people last week.
news
/
OUT Community Voices
5d ago
news
/
OUT Community Voices
Philadelphia unveils its first mural celebrating transgender people
Philadelphia unveiled its first mural celebrating transgender and gender-nonconforming people last week.
news
/
OUT Politics and Policy
9d ago
news
/
OUT Politics and Policy
Texas has considered dozens of anti-trans bills. These moms have helped stop them.
Since January, Texas has considered 52 bills that target trans people, particularly youth, Equality Texas said. Parents and advocates have defeated all of them so far.
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
9d ago
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
Dolly Parton responds to Lil Nas X's cover of 'Jolene' in the best way
Country star and gay icon Dolly Parton responded to rapper Lil Nas X's recent cover of her 1974 hit "Jolene" in the most Dolly way.
news
/
OUT News
11d ago
news
/
OUT News
Orlando school elects its first transgender homecoming queen
Evan Bialosuknia "made history," as she wrote on Instagram, when she became her school's first transgender homecoming queen.
news
/
OUT Health and Wellness
17d ago
news
/
OUT Health and Wellness
Transgender people report years of battles for health insurance coverage
Alejandra Caraballo, 30, spent three years and countless hours after work — which “felt like a second part-time job” at times — putting together hundreds of
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
17d ago
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
Elvira, 'Mistress of the Dark,' comes out in new memoir
Queen of Halloween, Elvira, also known as actor Cassandra Peterson, revealed in her memoir that she's had a secret relationship with a woman for nearly two
today
/
Pop Culture
18d ago
today
/
Pop Culture
Elvira, 'Mistress of the Dark,' comes out in new memoir
Actor Cassandra Peterson, better known as horror hostess Elvira, revealed the secret she's kept for 19 years.
