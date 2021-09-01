IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jo Yurcaba

Jo Yurcaba is a reporter for NBC Out.

Jo Yurcaba is a reporter for NBC Out.

Latest from Jo Yurcaba

news

/

OUT Politics and Policy

2d ago

news

/

OUT Politics and Policy

N.C. lieutenant governor faces calls to resign for calling LGBTQ people 'filth'

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson faces calls to resign for calling LGBTQ people "filth."

news

/

OUT News

2d ago

news

/

OUT News

Same-sex couple sues Nebraska to be recognized as legal parents

Two Omaha women are suing Nebraska for denying them equal parenting rights to both of their sons.

news

/

OUT Community Voices

3d ago

news

/

OUT Community Voices

Meet the minister fighting anti-transgender bills in Texas

Texas mom Annaliese Cothron drove an hour and a half from her home in San Antonio to the state Capitol in Austin this year for a rally in support of

today

/

today

5d ago

today

/

today

'We are universal': Philadelphia unveils its first mural celebrating transgender people

Philadelphia unveiled its first mural celebrating transgender and gender-nonconforming people last week.

news

/

OUT Community Voices

5d ago

news

/

OUT Community Voices

Philadelphia unveils its first mural celebrating transgender people

Philadelphia unveiled its first mural celebrating transgender and gender-nonconforming people last week.

news

/

OUT Politics and Policy

9d ago

news

/

OUT Politics and Policy

Texas has considered dozens of anti-trans bills. These moms have helped stop them.

Since January, Texas has considered 52 bills that target trans people, particularly youth, Equality Texas said. Parents and advocates have defeated all of them so far.

news

/

OUT Pop Culture

9d ago

news

/

OUT Pop Culture

Dolly Parton responds to Lil Nas X's cover of 'Jolene' in the best way

Country star and gay icon Dolly Parton responded to rapper Lil Nas X's recent cover of her 1974 hit "Jolene" in the most Dolly way.

news

/

OUT News

11d ago

news

/

OUT News

Orlando school elects its first transgender homecoming queen

Evan Bialosuknia "made history," as she wrote on Instagram, when she became her school's first transgender homecoming queen.

news

/

OUT Health and Wellness

17d ago

news

/

OUT Health and Wellness

Transgender people report years of battles for health insurance coverage

Alejandra Caraballo, 30, spent three years and countless hours after work — which “felt like a second part-time job” at times — putting together hundreds of

news

/

OUT Pop Culture

17d ago

news

/

OUT Pop Culture

Elvira, 'Mistress of the Dark,' comes out in new memoir

Queen of Halloween, Elvira, also known as actor Cassandra Peterson, revealed in her memoir that she's had a secret relationship with a woman for nearly two

today

/

Pop Culture

18d ago

today

/

Pop Culture

Elvira, 'Mistress of the Dark,' comes out in new memoir

Actor Cassandra Peterson, better known as horror hostess Elvira, revealed the secret she's kept for 19 years.