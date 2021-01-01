Kevin Tibbles is an award winning NBC correspondent based in Chicago. He appears on all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY and NBCNews.com.

Prior to joining the Chicago bureau, Tibbles was a foreign correspondent for NBC News based in London.

Tibbles’ foreign and domestic news experience includes reporting from war zones in Iraq, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Kosovo and beyond.

Tibbles was on the streets of London for the funeral of Princess Diana, on a rooftop in Baghdad during numerous coalition bombing runs; and in the flooded wards of New Orleans for hurricanes Katrina and Rita. He was stationed in Chicago’s Grant Park for the historic 2008 election of Barack Obama, and brings viewers a unique and personable insight into world events as they affect everyday lives.

Tibbles has won four Emmy awards, a Peabody award, the National Headliner Award, the Overseas Press Club Award and an award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Tibbles was a part of NBC’s network team at the Olympic Games in Torino, Beijing, Vancouver, London and Sochi. His work from Iceland, Thailand, Panama, Dubai and beyond was featured on TODAY and he has covered a varied and colorful group of newsmakers that includes Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Tony Blair, David Petraeus, Mikhail Gorbachev; and the father of 911 hijacker Muhammad Atta, who was tracked down in Cairo in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Tibbles created the series "Meeting America" on "Meet the Press,” and "America’s Correspondent" and "We The People" for Nightly News.

Before joining NBC News, Tibbles was a national correspondent for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) where his coverage experience included Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the first Gulf War.

Tibbles holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto.