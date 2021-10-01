IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Matt Lavietes
Latest from Matt Lavietes
news
/
OUT Life and Style
2d ago
news
/
OUT Life and Style
Tom Daley calls for Olympic ban on countries where being gay is punishable by death
British Olympic diver Tom Daley said that he will make it his “mission” to stop countries where homosexuality is punishable by death from competing in the Olymp
news
/
OUT Politics and Policy
2d ago
news
/
OUT Politics and Policy
Buttigieg on parenthood: 'Most demanding thing' I’ve ever done
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former Navy intelligence officer and 2020 presidential candidate, said that being a first-time parent was the “most
today
/
Dads
3d ago
today
/
Dads
Pete Buttigieg on parenthood: 'Most demanding thing' I've ever done
The transportation secretary and his husband, Chasten, announced in August that they had become the parents of two newborns.
news
/
OUT Health and Wellness
3d ago
news
/
OUT Health and Wellness
Senators urge Biden admin for guidance on mental health of transgender youth
A group of Democratic senators is urging Dr.
news
/
OUT News
5d ago
news
/
OUT News
Education culture war finds a new target: Pride flags in classrooms
Pride flags, which were created to promote unity, are being called political and divisive in some schools across the country.
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
5d ago
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
Bretman Rock becomes Playboy’s first gay male cover star
Sporting the iconic Playboy bunny outfit — heels, black tights, a bow-tie and lingerie topped with bunny ears — social media influencer Bretman Rock has become