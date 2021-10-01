IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Matt Lavietes

Latest from Matt Lavietes

news

/

OUT Life and Style

2d ago

news

/

OUT Life and Style

Tom Daley calls for Olympic ban on countries where being gay is punishable by death

British Olympic diver Tom Daley said that he will make it his “mission” to stop countries where homosexuality is punishable by death from competing in the Olymp

news

/

OUT Politics and Policy

2d ago

news

/

OUT Politics and Policy

Buttigieg on parenthood: 'Most demanding thing' I’ve ever done

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former Navy intelligence officer and 2020 presidential candidate, said that being a first-time parent was the “most

today

/

Dads

3d ago

today

/

Dads

Pete Buttigieg on parenthood: 'Most demanding thing' I've ever done

The transportation secretary and his husband, Chasten, announced in August that they had become the parents of two newborns.

news

/

OUT Health and Wellness

3d ago

news

/

OUT Health and Wellness

Senators urge Biden admin for guidance on mental health of transgender youth

A group of Democratic senators is urging Dr.

news

/

OUT News

5d ago

news

/

OUT News

Education culture war finds a new target: Pride flags in classrooms

Pride flags, which were created to promote unity, are being called political and divisive in some schools across the country.

news

/

OUT Pop Culture

5d ago

news

/

OUT Pop Culture

Bretman Rock becomes Playboy’s first gay male cover star

Sporting the iconic Playboy bunny outfit — heels, black tights, a bow-tie and lingerie topped with bunny ears — social media influencer Bretman Rock has become