Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.

3h ago

U.S. officials confirm first known interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014

U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday that a small space rock that traveled through the skies of Papua New Guinea in 2014 before crashing off the northeast coast

19h ago

17 L.A. gangs involved in 'follow home robberies' that target people once they're alone, police say

More than a dozen gangs in the Los Angeles area are targeting people and robbing them of watches, jewelry and expensive items, police said.

22h ago

3 people blinded man in attack over his sexual orientation, officials in Florida say

Three family members are accused of viciously beating a man and leaving him permanently blind because of his sexual orientation, Florida prosecutors said.

2d ago

Fast-moving New Mexico wildfires burn more than 100 structures, thousands of acres

A fast-moving fire in New Mexico destroyed an estimated 150 structures, including homes, and forced the evacuation of a high school Tuesday, officials said.

2d ago

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest in campaign finance fraud investigation 

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on charges related to a campaign finance fraud investigation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC New York.

2d ago

Boy, 4, found dead in lake after wandering away from Georgia home

A 4-year-old boy who vanished went missing from a Georgia home was found dead Tuesday in a lake near the residence, police said.

4d ago

Melissa Lucio's case highlights police missteps in questioning abuse survivors, experts say

Hours after Melissa Lucio's 2-year-old daughter died in 2007, Texas Rangers took Lucio to an interrogation room where they yelled at her, threatened her and

5d ago

Boy, 17, arrested in shooting outside NYC high school that killed girl, injured two others

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged in a shooting outside a New York City high school that left one teenager dead and two others injured, police

5d ago

Ax-1's all-civilian crew dock at International Space Station

The all-civilian Ax-1 mission crew docked at the International Space Station early Saturday morning, marking the first time private citizens visited the

5d ago

Georgia gun range owner and his family are killed in robbery, police say

The owner of a Georgia gun range was killed in a robbery that also claimed the lives of his wife and grandson, authorities said Saturday.

6d ago

Woman sues N.C. officer, says he 'permanently disabled' her arm during arrest

A North Carolina woman is suing a Mooresville police officer for excessive force, alleging in a lawsuit that he "permanently disabled" her arm during a