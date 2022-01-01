IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nicole Shinn

Nicole Shinn is an NBC News fellow.

206d ago

The eviction moratorium is about to end, yet federal relief funds largely remain unspent

"Do not evict," one Mississippi official cautioned landlords. "Please wait, the money is coming."

208d ago

Before Surfside, Miami safety board sided with building owners more than inspectors

Building officials make recommendations to bring properties up to code and owners argue against them, typically asking for more time to comply.