Phil McCausland
Phil McCausland is an NBC News reporter.
Latest from Phil McCausland
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
1d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'Absolutely critical': Ukraine's wartime supply chain essential to its defense
The West's supply line into Ukraine through Poland is perhaps the largest supply effort since the Cold War. Millions of refugees flee across the border as supplies are trucked in.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
3d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russians flee Putin's crackdown as Ukraine invasion reshapes Moscow's future
Russians say they are fleeing Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other cities after President Vladimir Putin launched a war in Ukraine and cracked down on protests.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
4d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia 'has gone all in': Does Putin have a way out of his war in Ukraine?
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, some are questioning whether Moscow has overestimated its own resolve for a prolonged conflict and the punishing sanctions it faces.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
8d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'A rush to failure': How the Russian military started off so badly in Ukraine
The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
10d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million
Russia stepped up its assault on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Wednesday, while President Joe Biden vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay for the invasion.
news
/
Coronavirus
10d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Long Covid symptoms may be linked to nerve damage, a small study suggests
A study published Tuesday could offer clues about a potential cause of long Covid symptoms, but experts urge caution.
today
/
News
12d ago
today
/
News
Kids with cancer in Ukraine shelter in hospital basements, hoping to evacuate
Over the past five days, as Russia’s invasion has continued, the basements of Ukraine’s children’s hospitals have become bomb shelters for the country’s
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
12d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Kids with cancer in Ukraine shelter in hospital basements, hoping to evacuate
Over the past five days, as Russia's invasion continues, the basements of Ukraine's children's hospitals have become bomb shelters for the country's youngest cancer patients.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
14d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Explosions, shelling rock Ukraine as allies double down on punishments against Russia
Ukraine weathered a Russian attack overnight as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned President Vladimir Putin that Kyiv would not surrender.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
15d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Chernobyl isn't the biggest nuclear risk. Ukraine's active nuclear power plants are.
There is growing concern about four active nuclear power plants as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
15d ago
news
/
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia sanctions are a ‘big deal,’ experts say. But effects could take years.
The flurry of sanctions the U.S. announced this week against Russia are some of the hardest hitting that Moscow has ever faced, but the slow pain they inflict
