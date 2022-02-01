IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Phil McCausland

Phil McCausland is an NBC News reporter.

Latest from Phil McCausland

1d ago

'Absolutely critical': Ukraine's wartime supply chain essential to its defense

The West's supply line into Ukraine through Poland is perhaps the largest supply effort since the Cold War. Millions of refugees flee across the border as supplies are trucked in.

3d ago

Russians flee Putin's crackdown as Ukraine invasion reshapes Moscow's future

Russians say they are fleeing Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other cities after President Vladimir Putin launched a war in Ukraine and cracked down on protests.

4d ago

Russia 'has gone all in': Does Putin have a way out of his war in Ukraine?

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, some are questioning whether Moscow has overestimated its own resolve for a prolonged conflict and the punishing sanctions it faces.

8d ago

'A rush to failure': How the Russian military started off so badly in Ukraine

The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan.

10d ago

Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million

Russia stepped up its assault on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Wednesday, while President Joe Biden vowed Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay for the invasion.

10d ago

Long Covid symptoms may be linked to nerve damage, a small study suggests

A study published Tuesday could offer clues about a potential cause of long Covid symptoms, but experts urge caution.

12d ago

Kids with cancer in Ukraine shelter in hospital basements, hoping to evacuate

12d ago

Kids with cancer in Ukraine shelter in hospital basements, hoping to evacuate

Over the past five days, as Russia's invasion continues, the basements of Ukraine's children's hospitals have become bomb shelters for the country's youngest cancer patients.

14d ago

Explosions, shelling rock Ukraine as allies double down on punishments against Russia

Ukraine weathered a Russian attack overnight as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned President Vladimir Putin that Kyiv would not surrender.

15d ago

Chernobyl isn't the biggest nuclear risk. Ukraine's active nuclear power plants are.

There is growing concern about four active nuclear power plants as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

15d ago

Russia sanctions are a ‘big deal,’ experts say. But effects could take years.

The flurry of sanctions the U.S. announced this week against Russia are some of the hardest hitting that Moscow has ever faced, but the slow pain they inflict