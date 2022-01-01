IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simone Weichselbaum

Simone Weichselbaum is a national investigative reporter for NBC News, focusing on local and federal law enforcement issues. She previously was a police reporter for The Marshall Project, the New York Daily News and the Philadelphia Daily News. She holds a graduate degree in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Latest from Simone Weichselbaum

news

/

Crime & Courts

25d ago

news

/

Crime & Courts

'It’s an easy fast dollar': How organized retail theft rings in one Ohio town use Facebook Marketplace to sell stolen goods

How internet-savvy criminals in one Ohio town shoplift pricey items from big-box retailers and then sell the loot on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites.

news

/

Racial Reckoning

77d ago

news

/

Racial Reckoning

Officers shot a Black man 59 times. Convicting a federal agent won’t be easy.

The indictment of a deputy U.S. marshal and Georgia police officer in the killing of Jamarion Robinson was applauded by his family. Experts say the case will likely fail.

news

/

U.S. news

109d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Police face a 'crisis of trust' with Black motorists. One state's surprising policy may help.

Seeking to end racially biased policing, Virginia banned officers from pulling people over for such infractions as broken taillights. Police chiefs aren't happy.

news

/

U.S. news

131d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Probe sparked by Elijah McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased

Earlier this month, two police officers, one former officer and two paramedics were charged with one count each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death.

news

/

Justice Department

158d ago

news

/

Justice Department

Facing revolt from police chiefs, U.S. Marshals agree to change body camera rules

The shift highlights the willingness of local law enforcement officials to stand up to federal authorities in an era of police reform.

news

/

Crime & Courts

402d ago

news

/

Crime & Courts

Colorado tries new way to punish rogue cops

Individual officers can no longer claim “qualified immunity” in excessive force cases. However, they still may end up paying zero from their own pockets.

news

/

NBCBLK

2119d ago

news

/

NBCBLK

Can Cleveland Police Handle Volatile Republican Convention?

When the Republican National Convention storms into Cleveland in July, the security challenges will be formidable, but not just because the GOP is in turmoil.