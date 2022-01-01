Suzanne Robitaille
Suzanne Robitaille writes about assistive technology and disability topics. She formerly wrote for BusinessWeek and is the author of The Illustrated Guide to Assistive Technology. She has an MS in Journalism from Northwestern University and a BA in Communications from the University of Massachusetts. She lives in Connecticut with her family.
Suzanne Robitaille writes about assistive technology and disability topics. She formerly wrote for BusinessWeek and is the author of The Illustrated Guide to Assistive Technology. She has an MS in Journalism from Northwestern University and a BA in Communications from the University of Massachusetts. She lives in Connecticut with her family.