IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SKIP TO CONTENT
Hispanic Heritage Month
U.S. News
Politics
Covid-19
World
Opinion
Business
Share this —
Search
Sections
CORONAVIRUS
U.S. News
Politics
World
Local
Business
Health
Investigations
Culture Matters
Science
Sports
Tech & Media
Decision 2020
Video Features
Photos
Weather
Shopping
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC Latino
NBC OUT
TV
Today
MSNBC
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Featured
NBC NEWS NOW
THINK
BETTER
NIGHTLY FILMS
STAY TUNED
SPECIAL FEATURES
NEWSLETTERS
PODCASTS
More from NBC
CNBC
NBC.COM
NBC LEARN
Peacock
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC Archives
Help
Follow NBC News
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Manage Profile
Email Preferences
Sign Out
Tim Fitzsimons
Tim Fitzsimons is a reporter for NBC News. he/him
Tim Fitzsimons is a reporter for NBC News. he/him
Latest from Tim Fitzsimons
news
/
Sports
11m ago
news
/
Sports
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to play Super Bowl halftime show
The musicians will unite on February 13, 2022 for Superbowl XVI's Pepsi Halftime Show, the NFL said in a press release.
news
/
U.S. news
6h ago
news
/
U.S. news
8 hurt in partial collapse of Texas apartment building after apparent gas explosion
While firefighters were investigating a gas odor, an explosion occurred, "causing a partial collapse of the two-story apartment building," Dallas Fire-Rescue said.
news
/
Culture Matters
22h ago
news
/
Culture Matters
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus says he is 'cancer free'
"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," Hoppus said.
today
/
Health & Wellness
23h ago
today
/
Health & Wellness
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus says he is 'cancer free'
"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," Hoppus said.
news
/
Coronavirus
2d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
North Carolina hospital network fires around 175 staffers for not getting vaccinated
"There are 680,000 Americans who have died, and we cannot contribute to that number a single time. One is too many," Novant Health's chief for safety said.
news
/
U.S. news
3d ago
news
/
U.S. news
6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride was sitting on top of seat belts, report finds
A state probe into the death of Wongel Estifanos at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park found operators and a safety system failed to notice she wasn't buckled.
news
/
Culture Matters
6d ago
news
/
Culture Matters
'The Conjuring' home being sold for $1.2 million as one of 'most well-known haunted houses' in U.S.
The Rhode Island colonial was the subject of a nonfiction book and the fictionalized 2013 Warner Bros. film about purported paranormal activity within its walls.
today
/
News
6d ago
today
/
News
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie related to Gabby Petito investigation
Last week, police named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, but Laundrie went missing just days later.
news
/
U.S. news
7d ago
news
/
U.S. news
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito investigation
A federal court in Wyoming issued the arrest warrant for Laundrie regarding his actions "following the death of Gabrielle Petito."
news
/
U.S. news
7d ago
news
/
U.S. news
National Cathedral picks Black artist to replace Confederate stained-glass windows
Kerry James Marshall will make his first foray from painting into stained glass to replace two panels that formerly depicted Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.
today
/
TV
8d ago
today
/
TV
Kim Kardashian West to host 'SNL' in October
Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will also serve as hosts of the upcoming 47th season of the show.
Load More