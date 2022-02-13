IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to play Super Bowl halftime show

The musicians will unite on February 13, 2022 for Superbowl XVI's Pepsi Halftime Show, the NFL said in a press release.

6h ago

8 hurt in partial collapse of Texas apartment building after apparent gas explosion

While firefighters were investigating a gas odor, an explosion occurred, "causing a partial collapse of the two-story apartment building," Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

22h ago

Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus says he is 'cancer free'

"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," Hoppus said.

23h ago

2d ago

North Carolina hospital network fires around 175 staffers for not getting vaccinated

"There are 680,000 Americans who have died, and we cannot contribute to that number a single time. One is too many," Novant Health's chief for safety said.

3d ago

6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride was sitting on top of seat belts, report finds

A state probe into the death of Wongel Estifanos at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park found operators and a safety system failed to notice she wasn't buckled.

6d ago

'The Conjuring' home being sold for $1.2 million as one of 'most well-known haunted houses' in U.S.

The Rhode Island colonial was the subject of a nonfiction book and the fictionalized 2013 Warner Bros. film about purported paranormal activity within its walls.

6d ago

7d ago

Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito investigation

A federal court in Wyoming issued the arrest warrant for Laundrie regarding his actions "following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

7d ago

National Cathedral picks Black artist to replace Confederate stained-glass windows

Kerry James Marshall will make his first foray from painting into stained glass to replace two panels that formerly depicted Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.

8d ago

Kim Kardashian West to host 'SNL' in October

Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will also serve as hosts of the upcoming 47th season of the show.