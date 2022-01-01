IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Latest from Tom Winter

news

/

White House

1d ago

news

/

White House

Biden rolls out election-year crime messaging in New York

The president emphasized increased law enforcement funding and aggressive gun-safety enforcement, as the GOP looks to spotlight the issue in the midterms.

news

/

U.S. news

2d ago

news

/

U.S. news

4 men arrested in connection with overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

Four men were charged with a narcotics conspiracy connected to the overdose death of "The Wire" actor Michael K.

news

/

U.S. news

7d ago

news

/

U.S. news

2 of 3 Houston police officers wounded in shooting out of hospital; suspect charged

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting three police officers, carjacking a driver and barricading himself inside a Houston home on Thursday, police said.

news

/

U.S. news

7d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Stormy Daniels tells jury she had no choice but to hire Avenatti because other lawyers 'were just afraid'

One-time adult film actor Stormy Daniels told jurors Friday she had no choice but to hire now-disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, because other lawyers "were

news

/

Donald Trump

9d ago

news

/

Donald Trump

N.Y. attorney general moves to dismiss Trump lawsuit challenging probe

Trump's attempt to end the investigation comes shortly after he and two of his children were subpoenaed.

news

/

U.S. news

10d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Second NYPD officer dies after shooting in Harlem

The New York City police officer, who was shot alongside the mortally wounded Officer Jason Rivera last week, died on Tuesday, officials said.

news

/

Justice Department

11d ago

news

/

Justice Department

Federal judge denies bail for Russian with close ties to Putin

A Russian businessman with ties to Putin has been denied bail by a federal judge in Boston, who said Vladislav Klyushin had "no incentive" to stay in the U.S.

news

/

Donald Trump

14d ago

news

/

Donald Trump

Trump's filing cabinets and Post-It notes: New York AG details new areas of interest in company probe

Letitia James is seeking to gather more evidence in her multiyear investigation into the Trump Organization.

news

/

U.S. news

15d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new sex abuse trial amid concerns over juror's revelation 

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers filed a formal request Wednesday for a new trial after raising concerns over a juror's possible failure to disclose that he had been sexually abused as a child.

news

/

Politics News

16d ago

news

/

Politics News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit.

news

/

World

17d ago

news

/

World

Texas synagogue hostage-taker was known to U.K. intelligence before he flew to U.S.

A British man who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday was known to U.K. intelligence, a British security source said.