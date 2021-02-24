IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Denied at the Doctor's Office

Black women speak out about how racism affects access to quality health care — and how we can change it.

'You are not listening to me': Black women on pain and implicit bias in medicine

'We're looked at as superhuman': How racism affects Black women's mental health

From the cradle to the grave: How systemic racism affects Black women's health

What happens to Black pregnant women who get the coronavirus?

How this Black doctor is exposing the racist history of gynecology

What 4 Black dietitians think we get wrong about diet advice

How Black therapists are helping their patients cope with the trauma of racism

Why choosing an OB/GYN is so tough if you’re a Black woman

How racism can harm a child’s health — for life

Brain surgeon: 'If you’re Black and a woman, nothing else is visible'

Pregnant 26-year-old's death sheds light on health care system that fails Black mothers

Coping in Quarantine

Mental health tips and advice to help you through pandemic

Not ready to reopen? Fight re-entry anxiety with these expert tips

Never alone: How to claim some ‘me time’ in quarantine

Why you're so exhausted and unfocused working from home

A better way to deal with uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak

12 questions to ask yourself to mentally survive lockdown

Americans are unhappier than ever — here's how to find joy in troubled times

Music is getting me through this pandemic — a hobby can do the same for you

6 weird things you're probably feeling right now that are perfectly normal

How to survive coronavirus anxiety

Spicy sweet potato shakshuka

BLT salad

Korean beef bulgogi

Margherita pizza

Homemade pancakes

Broccolini frittata

Mexican chicken tortilla soup

Thai red curry

Trini-Chinese chicken

Instant Pot vegetable chili

Steak and Guinness stew

Mac and cheese

Fish tacos with salsa and lime crema

Air fried chicken parm

Crispy 'fried' Brussels sprouts

Easy Instant Pot chili

Chicken and cauliflower traybake with garlic sauce

A beef stew you can make in your Instant Pot

Spicy Instant Pot wings

Moroccan chickpea salad

Transform your life with tips for improving your career path, productivity and more from NBCNews BETTER.
Hate cleaning? This room-by-room cleaning guide will help you get it done fast.
These month-long workout plans will tone your body, build muscle and torch calories.
Recipes: 100+ healthy, easy recipes to try this week
Transform your life with easy tips for financial success and money management from NBCNews BETTER.
Can't sleep? Unlock the secrets to better sleep with tips and tricks from sleep experts.
Recipe ideas, cleaning tips and coping strategies to help you survive holiday 2019 from NBC News BETTER.
Best shampoos for dry scalp, according to these dermatologists

The best workout shoes for women, according to fitness experts

Want to live like a Scandinavian? Here's how to bring 'hygge' into your home

16 gifts and gadgets for a smarter home

11 best gifts and gadgets for home cooks

16 thoughtful gifts under $30 for every person on your list

18 gifts that make traveling better and easier

13 inexpensive gifts for coworkers of all kinds

19 best fitness gifts for people who (want to) work out

Do this to get out of debt and build a 'wealth snowball'

Getty Images

What I learned when I gave up my credit card for a month

lovelyday12 / Getty Images

Want to get out of debt and save money? Try the 50-20-30 rule

How the '50/50 path' can help you pay off your mortgage

The method that helped a couple pay off $65,000 in debt in five years

Cleaning? This interactive room-by-room guide will make it easier

Refresh your mattress and carpet with this simple solution

Robin Muccari for NBC News

Time-saving cleaning hacks for your kitchen

Try these hacks to clean and deodorize your living room

How to clean your shower head and shower door

John Brecher / for NBC News

Do this in the morning to make your whole day more productive

This 30-minute morning routine will change the tone of your day

PeopleImages / Getty Images

6 ways to improve your health in one minute flat

Running on empty? These energy-boosting tips will get you through

How to pack a suitcase with organizational guru Marie Kondo

The strong morning routine that helps this Broadway star face her fears

How exercise benefits your brain as well as your body

02:03

4 make-ahead batch cocktails for easy entertaining

All Birds: A low-alcohol cocktail recipe you can make in batches

The Blaylock: A non-alcoholic cocktail for summer parties

Riled and Wrangled: A cocktail recipe for baseball season

Infinity Pool: A batch cocktail that's perfect for the beach