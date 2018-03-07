Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

“You don’t ever achieve greatness. You don’t actually ever become great, because greatness is a journey, not a destination,” says Don Yaeger, an award-winning keynote speaker, business leadership coach, eleven-time New York Times Best-selling author and executive coach. It may seem strange for someone hired by companies to coach leaders on building a culture of greatness to label it as unattainable, but hear him out.

“Greatness is the pursuit of a level of excellence; the object is for it to be and remain unattainable,” he explains. “If you could become great, you would get there and stop. But the truly great ones, the ones I would argue are the best of all time, don’t believe that you ever really arrive, which is what gets them to wake up the next morning and continue to do what most of the rest of us won’t do.”

Yaeger teaches teams that success is not an endpoint. It’s not a date or a trophy or an individual achievement. “I don’t think anyone says it better than UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who won 10 national championships. He says success is a peace of mind from knowing that you did everything in which you were capable today. And only you know if that’s true. Was there a little more you could’ve done or do you feel like you really did give everything you had available to you? That’s really what success is, that knowledge, and what that means is we live a lot of days where we might fall just a little short of success, but the upside is that tomorrow we have a chance to reengage.”

Shifting your definition of success from a destination to a journey will inevitably have an impact on the kinds of goals you set.

“Goals for most people are a really finite and defined end point,” says Yaeger. “The highest achievers are people who set goals about the opportunity to wake up every day and be better than they were yesterday. Their goal is: Whatever I achieved yesterday, I have to be able to achieve just a little bit more today.”

Here are three daily habits that Yaeger says will help you do just that:

Shift your mindset from a “blame mentality”

You’re up for a promotion at work and you’re sure you’ve got it in the bag. Then your boss calls you into his office and breaks it to you: the job went to someone else. You’re crushed. So you meet a friend for a consolatory drink and spend the entire time ragging on the person who beat you out. They were a total overachiever staying until 8 pm every night and sucking up to the boss with gifts and compliments. It’s not your fault that they came out on top. You just weren’t willing to be a total brown-noser. This is an all-too-common response that derails you on the path to success, says Yaeger.

“It happens every day for almost all of us. When something doesn’t go the way we intend, human nature is to look for someone or something to blame because it can’t be us,” says Yaeger. “Everyone fails or falls short. But the elite know that, as Jim Rohn once said, excuses are the nails used to build a house of failure. Stop looking for someone to blame when you don’t get what you targeted and start using those moments to teach lessons and generate fuel.”

So how do we move away from this blame mentality? Instead of asking yourself “Who do I blame?” Yaeger says to ask “What did I learn?” From all of the research he's conducted, he’s found that being aware of the thoughts you have and the words you use when you “lose” is the number one difference that sets high performers apart from the rest.

“It’s about taking note of the thoughts you have in that timeframe shortly after you don’t get what you were hoping for,” he says. “In that moment, if you find yourself [pointing blame], that’s a checkpoint. That’s an opportunity to intellectually and intentionally disengage from that thought and begin a process of understanding. What you need to be saying to yourself is, 'It wasn’t a failure it was an experience.' This is difficult, but in that process what you’re saying to yourself is I’m looking for growth, I’m looking to be better as a result of this experience. And you will only get better.”