Have you been avoiding your post-holiday credit card statement? If so, you’re not alone. The average consumer planned to spend $608 this season on gifts for family, friends and coworkers, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) — and it’s safe to say that some shelled out considerably more. Here’s the good news: If you’re looking to recoup some of your holiday spending, we’ve got some quick ways to do just that. Here are a few things to try.

Sell old tech devices

Got a new phone or tablet for the holiday? Great, you can get rid of your old one — and the sooner you do it, the more you'll likely recoup. The average household is sitting on $264 in unused tech items, according to research by Decluttr.com. So if you’ve got old smartphones, iPods, tablets or laptops lying around in desk drawers, this could be a great time to trade them in for cash. You can do this on sites like eBay or Amazon, ask about available trade-in credit with your phone carrier or get a quote from a tech buy-back site like Decluttr.com or Gazelle.com. (If your old devices have cracked screens or won’t power on, never fear — tech buy-back sites will usually still make you an offer.) As for what you can net in cash? An unlocked iPhone 6s with 128 gigabytes of storage in good condition currently goes for $291 on Decluttr.com, while you could get $40 for a working iPod Classic 6th generation with 160 gigabytes of storage.

Take advantage of unused gift cards

Take some time to dig around in your old wallets, purses and drawers for gift cards you’ve forgotten about over the years. And if you received gift cards over the holidays that you know you won’t use, add those to your stack. You can trade them in for cash and put the money towards your financial new year’s resolutions. Sites like CardKangaroo and Raise will buy your gift cards at a discounted rate. (For example, on CardKangaroo, the current going rate for a $25 iTunes gift card is $16.38 — and a $50 gift card to J. Crew could net you just over $37 in cash.)