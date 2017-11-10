When talking myths and legends, it’s easy to lump a perfect credit score in with the likes of unicorns, Atlantis and the Fountain of Youth. But in actuality, over 20 percent of the U.S. population has reached the “exceptional” score rating of 800 and up, according to Fair Isaac Corporation, the company behind the FICO credit score. And although a top credit score should net you some of the best interest rates for credit cards, insurance, mortgages and loans, it also doesn’t necessarily guarantee you’ll be accepted when you apply for credit. Here are some of the top reasons why someone with an excellent score might be turned away — and how to turn things around in those cases.

1. Income vs. Debt

Credit scores don’t factor in your income, but lenders do. They look at how much an applicant makes per year, as well as how much debt they have to their name. And they look at the combination of the two — how much debt someone is carrying vs. how much they're making. There are also minimum salary requirements and/or maximum total debt requirements for certain kinds of credit, and if an applicant doesn’t meet them, a rejection could be in store.

The fix: Whatever your score, the best way to combat this is to pay down debt or work on increasing your earning power by switching jobs, asking for a raise or perhaps taking on a side gig. Note that whenever you’re denied credit, you should be supplied with an adverse action notice detailing why, says credit card expert Beverly Harzog.

2. Borderline Credit Score

If a lender has a hard-and-fast rule about score categories when it comes to granting credit (e.g., excellent, good, fair, etc.), anyone with a “borderline” score has a chance of rejection. Complicating matters: There are a lot of different credit scoring models out there — including the FICO score, VantageScore and multiple versions of each, plus the fact that most credit card companies build their own scoring models, says Nick Clements, co-founder of MagnifyMoney.com. Let’s say you generally need a score of 750 to get accepted for a certain credit card or mortgage rate, and you understand your score to be 752. If the lender is using a different scoring model, one of its different calculations could leave you a little below the cutoff. Credit scores can feasibly vary up to 30 points between scoring models, says Clements.

The fix: Unfortunately, lenders rarely publicly disclose the requirements for loan acceptance. There's one exception, says Clements: Fannie Mae- or Freddie Mac-backed traditional mortgages. If you'll be applying for a mortgage soon and have a borderline credit score, it's a good idea to do a Google search for either of those companies plus the words "selling guide." That should result in a look at the minimum criteria. Then, if you want to make sure your score will come in over the limit, you can access the specific score used to determine mortgage rates (an older version of the FICO score) at myFICO.com. The cheapest version will set you back $19.95. And if you're simply trying to up your credit score to a new category? Check it using a few different platforms — for example, sites like CreditKarma and SavvyMoney offer your VantageScore free, and some online banking platforms offer customers a free FICO score. If your score is just over the border for whichever category you’d like to be in, take steps to safeguard your status by increasing it. You can do this by making on-time payments, paying down debt and potentially calling to ask for a credit limit increase.