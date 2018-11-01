The 5 biggest and most common financial regrets and how to avoid them

Get the Better newsletter.

Could have, should have, would have: We all have regrets in life, but none have quite the emotional sting of financial regrets. Why? Money enables us to live more comfortable lives, and when we make a mistake it’s almost impossible to “fix” without going out and earning more money. Also, since many financial decisions are made independently, there’s often no one else to blame but ourselves.

“Financial regrets are like that ex that your family warned you about, but you don’t see it. Then 10 years later you look back and you say, ‘What the heck was I thinking?’” says Dean Sioukas, CEO of Magilla, a search engine for business and home loans. “These are the kinds of things that really keep you up at night, because when your money is gone, it’s gone for good.”

Thankfully, we don’t all have to make the same mistakes — now’s your chance to learn from the experts.

1. Trusting the wrong people

Some people get into relationships solely because of what they hope to get out of them financially, explains Mela Garber, tax principal at Anchin Private Client in New York City. “Oftentimes, the person won’t ask for money in the beginning, so it may seem very innocent, but eventually they reveal the real reason they’re in the relationship.”

While con artists may forge checks and open credit cards in a victim’s name, others will simply ask for money to invest in a new business venture that never goes anywhere, or to pay bills. Individuals who may be especially vulnerable include those who have recently been divorced or widowed.

How to prevent it:

People have to be more attuned to the new friendships they’re forming, Garber explains. “If your friends and family comment negatively on the relationship or ask what this new person might be after, that’s a red flag,” she says. When in doubt, ask trusted loved ones who have known you for 20 years or more what they think. “Sometimes we have to put our feelings aside and listen to things we don’t want to hear,” Garber says.