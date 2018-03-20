The 5 most common interview mistakes — and how to correct them

Andrade has seen firsthand how potential employees hurt their chances of being hired by not being aware of their behavior the entire time. People have not gotten the job “because of chewing gum, no prep/research, being long winded, swearing … so many things [will result in] a quick ‘no’ from a company. If you are out and about on the weekend and run into someone, make sure you keep it professional. Always treat the front desk person — and anyone else that you come across on the interview day — with the same respect you would the CEO.”

4. Poor follow-up skills

Once the interview is over and you’ve left the building, you sit and wait (and pray), right? Wrong.

Within 24 hours, send a follow-up note to thank the people who took the time to meet with you. This is key to staying front and center in their mind while they make their decision. Remember: they may have met with a dozen candidates that day, so it’s easy for the list to become a blur.

“Make sure to send a personalized follow-up note. Personable yet professional; you have not closed them yet, do not get casual with the thank you,” says Andrade. “Avoid sending a mass thank you email. Always send a customized thank you to each person you met and touch on something you two discussed in the interview to make it more personal.”

And be sure to establish timeline expectations before you even leave the interview room. “Being persistent is key, people are busy so stay in front of them, but also make sure to end the interview with a clear understanding of their timeline, any concerns they have about you and next steps for following back up.”

That way, if you know the hiring manager is heading on vacation and wont be back in the office for a week, you can avoid peppering their inbox with follow-up emails until they return. (And save yourself the agony of not hearing back.)

When should you throw in the towel and move on to pursuing the next opportunity? When they say no or after 30 days of silence, says Andrade.

5. Not negotiating

You successfully navigated the interview process and got the offer — congratulations! But you aren’t in the clear yet. Now it’s time to talk numbers. And having the salary talk can be more nerve wrecking than the interview itself – which is why many people don’t have it at all.

A 2016 Glassdoor survey found that 59 percent of American employees did not negotiate their salary for their current job, and women and older workers were even less likely to negotiate their pay. But there is money being left on the table: a survey conducted by Salary.com found that an individual who fails to negotiate a first salary stands to miss out on more than $500,000 by age 60.

“Don't take the offer at face value, negotiate. But this is still a test: ask for too little, they will feel you don’t value yourself enough, ask for too much, they may think you’re greedy,” says Andrade. “There is a fine line, but if you’re top tier, and you have done your research, it is usually [fair to negotiate] within the 5-10k range.”

People should not feel intimidated to negotiate: ninety-nine percent of the time the hiring manager is expecting this and usually there is wiggle room. People should not feel intimidated to negotiate: ninety-nine percent of the time the hiring manager is expecting this and usually there is wiggle room.

When asking for more money, it’s imperative that you back up your request with tangible reasons why you deserve a higher offer. “The reasons should not be feeling-based, but always fact-based, like: I have a certain amount of experience, I am relocating from another area, or if there is a long learning curve/ramp time,” says Andrade. “Always have two or three reasons why you are asking for more. People should not feel intimidated: ninety-nine percent of the time the hiring manager is expecting this and usually there is wiggle room. Going into this, make sure to express your excitement about the company, and then do the ask: ‘I was hoping to get 5k more, and these three reasons are why I deserve that.’”

Many people fear that asking for more money may take their offer off of the table altogether, but Andrade says that shouldn’t be a concern. “People have nothing to be afraid of with this ask. If you are in the negotiation stage and do the ask thoughtfully the company will never rescind the offer,” she says. If increasing the offer isn’t an option for them, they will simply re-send their original offer for you to accept or decline.

Andrade also encourages us to remember that while the company that offers you $5,000 more right now may be the more tempting option, it’s important to really ask yourself: “Is it inline with my five-year goals?”

At the end of the day, you’re doing yourself a disservice by not knowing your worth in the marketplace and where your experience lines up, says Andrade. “Speak with a mentor. Trust their opinion, as they are experts and thinking bigger picture in your career versus thinking what you need in the now.”

GET MORE CAREER ADVICE

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.