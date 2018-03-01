Get the Better newsletter.

After a couple of years working in the corporate world, turning to management can seem like a “natural” progression in your career. It’s easy to see how others come to this conclusion — there aren’t many examples of well-known leaders who aren’t in some sort of management role. However, what most people don’t take into account is that aiming to be a manager isn’t a decision to be made lightly. Entering management requires a whole different set of skills, and just because someone is good at what they currently do does not ensure they will make a good manager.

Given this conundrum, how do you decide whether or not management is the right career move for you? Ask yourself the following questions to find out.

Question 1: What Are Your Aspirations?

Have you thought about where you’d like to see yourself in five years? If not, now is the perfect time to assess what you actually want out of your career. As someone thinking of going into management, it’s important to ask yourself if you want to stay in the corporate world or if you want to strike out on your own and pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. While you may still end up managing others if you start your own business, you’ll likely be focusing on other important issues such as learning the latest digital marketing tactics and pitching investors.

Additionally, ask yourself what about management appeals to you. If it’s the fact that you’ll get to coach and train others, then that aligns well with usual managerial duties. But if you’re solely focused on more money, you may want to take a hard look at whether or not management is right for you. There are plenty of other ways to earn more money that don’t involve managing and taking responsibility of a team.

Question 2: Does Conflict Scare You?

Effective communication skills are necessary for managing workplace conflict, yet this is one area which managers seem to be lacking the most. A study from Robert Half Management Resources found that nearly one in three workers thought their managers needed to work on communication skills.

Conflict in the workplace is inevitable. If you’re looking at a future in management, it’s important to recognize that you will have to deal with workplace conflict on a regular basis. “Managers must be seen as having an open and honest communication style. It is a necessary skill to share the vision of the company, provide constructive feedback and gain credibility and trust. Once they establish solid relationships, people will be comfortable sharing their frustrations, and that in itself may avoid conflict,” says Dan DeNisco, senior vice president at Robert Half.