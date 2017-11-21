5 signs you're appreciated at work (and what do if you're not)

If you feel underappreciated, it might weigh on your mind from time to time, but the effects of feeling underappreciated extend far beyond a temporary moment of disappointment. Studies show that employees who feel appreciated and are shown signs of gratitude can be up to 50 percent more productive. On top of that, appreciated employees have higher morale and satisfaction, leading to lower rates of turnover.

If you’re not appreciated at work, you’ll get less work done, you’ll be unhappy and your entire environment may become less conducive to collaboration and productivity. So how can you tell if you’re not being appreciated, and what can you do if it’s affecting your performance?

Signs of Appreciation

Appreciation doesn’t need to be grandiose or lucrative; even a simple message can be enough to make someone feel appreciated, at least temporarily. The following signs of appreciation are general indicators that you work in a positive workplace: