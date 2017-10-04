6 Things You Should Do to Protect Your Financial Information

Because we live so much of our lives on our phones and emails, it might be tempting to send personal information like our Social Security or bank account numbers electronically — a no-no, according to Peter J. D’Arruda, president and founding principal of financial advisory firm Capital Financial & Insurance LLC. Instead, he recommends going vintage and using an electronic fax service if you have to send around a document with sensitive info.

Don’t rush things

If the message tells you to ‘act immediately’ or else your ‘information will be at risk,’ delete the email. If the message tells you to ‘act immediately’ or else your ‘information will be at risk,’ delete the email.

It makes sense to act fast if the jacket you’ve been lusting after goes on sale. When it’s not a good idea to act fast? When handing over financial information — particularly given the scams that pop up after major data breach events. Take your time when reading an email asking for your personal information. Is it riddled with spelling or grammatical errors? Then it’s likely a scam. “Legitimate companies won’t send emails with errors,” says Jonas Sickler, director of operations at ConsumerSafety.org. Additionally, if someone from a company reaches out and wants information stat, pause before acting. “Be aware of the sense of urgency — if the message tells you to ‘act immediately’ or else your ‘information will be at risk,’ (or something similar) delete the email,” he says.

Another note on emails: Think twice before opening attachments, as they are an easy way for scammers to infect your computer with viruses and malware, Sickler says. (As much of a pain as security updates on your computer can be, doing it can help to protect you from malware, Paul says.)

Ignore unknown phone calls

When it comes to phone calls, scammers can spoof their number to make it look like it’s coming from a specific company, Sickler says, adding that you can only be sure that it’s coming from, say, your utility provider or credit card company if you’ve initiated the call. If you see a number that looks suspect, press ignore and go back to playing Candy Crush instead. If you do accidentally pick up, as soon as you realize it’s someone asking for information, hang up before handing over anything.

Shop on secure sites

Before entering any sensitive information on a website (like your credit card number on a store’s website), take a look at the browser. If the web address starts with “https” instead of “http,” then you know it’s a secure site. (The “S” stands for secure.) “That [“S”] ensures that all the communication with the website is encrypted,” Paul says. “Smaller sites may not give you that option, and you’re a little bit higher risk than with the bigger retailers.” (And avoid entering any personal information while using any public Wi-Fi — sorry, no more online shopping while sitting at Starbucks!)

Use safe payment methods

So much focus is on security when shopping online, but that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down in person. D’Arruda recommends keeping only one or two cards on you at all times (to minimize the damage if your wallet is stolen, and so you know which ones they are if they’re lost). If you have a choice, he recommends opting to swipe a credit card over a debit card — since the former usually have more protections for consumers. “If you’re using a debit card, [a criminal] can drain your account,” he says.