The holidays are always a stressful time of year — and finances are likely in the midst of it. Did you overdo it on spending? On family travel or entertainment? Were you expecting an end-of-year bonus that just didn't arrive? Does having family (even friends) around raise the stress levels even more? Even during non-tumultuous times, about 65 percent of Americans are losing sleep over money worries, according to a CreditCards.com poll. It's likely not only impacting you at bedtime but also at work and in other parts of your life.

As we're headed into a new year, how about taking some steps to make it a more relaxed one? There are ways to turn financial stress on its head and use it to move forward. Here’s what to do.

Make a list

Make a list of everything that’s stressing you out financially. Then, rate each item by how in control you feel on a scale of one to 10. Once you’re finished, circle the things you feel are most out of your control — those are the areas you’ll focus on addressing. Research shows it’s important to specifically target anxiety produced by out-of-control feelings, says John J. Medina, developmental molecular biologist and affiliate professor of bio-engineering at the University of Washington School of Medicine. As for how to address these feelings? Try taking a few minutes each morning to practice mindfulness or think about everything you're thankful for. You'll likely create a better game plan — and make better financial decisions — when you're calm.