Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Tax season is here and many of us are wondering about how to file correctly, what kind of refund we may be getting and whether we should hire accountant or go it our own with an online service. But there’s something else we must put top of mind: tax return fraud.

In 2017, the IRS reported that for the fiscal year of 2016 it launched 1117 general fraud investigations — a decrease from 1202 for 2015 and 1358 for 2014. It’s positive to see the numbers going down, but as Lydia C. Desnoyers, CPA, CFE tells NBC News BETTER, “Tax scams, unfortunately, are probably never going away. With every new measure taken by the IRS to prevent cases of fraud, there is a scheme to circumvent it.”

Here’s how to avoid falling prey to these insidious scams which are designed to see your refund land in a fraudster’s bank account rather than your own.

1. File ASAP

We may just be getting our tax documents together now, knowing that we have plenty of time to file (April 17 is the deadline), but there’s a pretty significant reason to file ASAP: to avoid fraud.

“Filing early lowers the chance that someone can get in front of you, which is essentially how fraudsters work,” says Rick Henderson, principal at Atlanta Financial Associates. “Because what they do is file a fake tax return on the chance that they’re doing so before you. The faster you file, the less chance someone can try to get ahead of you.”

Most ID theft happens via the trash. Most ID theft happens via the trash.

2. Clear Your Email Inbox and Invest In A Shredder

All criminals really need to file a false tax return in your name is your legal name, date of birth and social security number. Think about all the people you may have emailed any pieces of this information to for perfectly appropriate reasons? It could be a W-9 form for an employer, a scanned photo of your passport to a travel agency, a form for a healthcare provider.

“Don't keep all that stuff in your email inbox,” says Henderson, adding that you should also shred any old physical documents containing this information. “Buy a paper shredder to securely dispose of old billing and account statements, as well as other financial documents you no longer need; most ID theft happens via the trash.”