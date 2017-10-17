8 Things We're Expected To Feel Guilty Spending Money On, But Shouldn't

2. Movies, Eating Out and Going Out for Drinks

This is the one I have the hardest time with, because I love drinking beer with friends, and I live in a town filled with breweries. And going to movies, eating out, or going to a bar is so much more expensive than having friends over for the same thing. So yeah, have some go-to ways of entertaining that don’t require a ton of money, but that doesn’t mean you can never go out. Treat these dates with your SO, friends, or yourself like the fun indulgences that they are, and really enjoy them. Don’t spend money to feel guilty! Spend money to make good memories and to enjoy a cold, delicious draft microbrew. Mmm.

3. Full-Price New Clothes

I love a good deal, and I almost feel icky even thinking the phrase “full price,” but sometimes sales or secondhand scores trick me and I get things that I don’t need and which don’t make me feel good. When you can get something you love for a good price, that’s the best — but sometimes you need a pair of pants that actually fits, or shoes that don’t hurt your feet, or a dress that fits you well and makes you feel awesome (and has pockets!). And of all the things you spend money on, clothing is one of the best deals when you break it down by use. I have a ~$100 pair of jeans that I live in. They cost more than I was hoping to spend, but I’ve never thought about that any of the hundreds of times I’ve worn them.

4. Anything for Your Health or Well-Being

Take care of yourself! It’s so much more expensive (and miserable) in the long run to not. Paying for a doctor visit sucks, but missing work and friends because you’re really sick sucks even more. And sometimes spending money for your health and safety means buying adorable snow boots so you don’t get frostbite and, trust me, snow boots are WAY more fun than frostbite.

5. Vacation & Travel

I’ve realized that I feel sheepish about travel and time off work. I’m always quick to point out what a great deal I got, because I’m afraid people are judging me for being indulgent. But, honestly, when someone I work with wants time off, especially for a trip, I’m so excited for them. Time away from work makes you more productive and better to be around. Plus, I love planning and saving for vacation almost as much as I love being on vacation, so it’s very much worth it.