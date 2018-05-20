Get the Better newsletter.

When think about our finances and living below our means, we consider which expenses are necessary and which are discretionary. It’s easy to identify our Netflix subscription, dinners with friends and facials as discretionary. Without them, we’d survive — but they give our lives that extra bit of luxury or fun that makes everything better.

And when it comes to necessary expenses, it’s easy to list housing, groceries and clothing. While it’s important to scrutinize your discretionary expenses to see if there are more frugal ways to entertain yourself, few of us look at how we can optimize our essentials. We know it’s important to try for a good deal on fixed expenses like housing, whether that means negotiating rent with our landlord or remortgaging our property to pay less each month, but when it comes to those necessary expenses that can fluctuate wildly each month, it’s easy to slack off.

My biggest expense after housing is groceries. While it’s an area that I have to spend money on, too often “we all need to eat” becomes an excuse for spending money on convenience foods and expensive meals that only serve one portion. In other words, we can fall into the trap of paying too much for groceries. Here are the main reasons why your grocery bill is high:

1. Lack of planning

You can’t walk into the grocery store without at least a basic plan and expect to easily stay under-budget. I get that doing a weekly meal plan isn’t most people’s favorite use of time, but what about planning what you’re going to eat today and tomorrow? You may have already planned to meet up with a friend for drinks tomorrow, so you won’t want to cook dinner. But could you make time today to put together a quick and easy brown bag lunch for work instead of buying a frozen meal to heat up in the microwave?

2. Not getting deals on staples

The three items I buy every week are lemons, milk and bananas. How do I know this? Aside from using these items nearly every day, I’ve written lists for grocery shopping for a decade, so I have a pretty good idea of what goes on the list every time. What do you buy regularly? Knowing our staples can help us make more savvy decisions when these items are on offer.

3. Being meatcentric

One of my friends used to insist that a meal wasn’t a proper meal without meat. While protein is a fundamental part of a balanced diet, I’ve experienced the benefits of reducing my meat consumption. I’ve never been a vegetarian, but reducing my intake has helped me nail my hummus recipe, increase my bean consumption and increase my confidence using spices like cumin, coriander and paprika. Using spices and plant-based proteins can shave dollars off of your weekly shop and force you to get comfortable with a wider variety of ingredients.