You define 'a pause' as a temporary reframing of priorities, putting the personal before the professional. This could mean working part-time, ceasing to work for a short period or really pulling out of the workforce for a number of years. Of the women you interviewed who’d paused and relaunched their careers, was there a story that struck you in particular?

I love the story of Kuae Mattox. Kuae Mattox was a journalist. She was a producer, actually, working for major news outlets, all the top names. And then she paused her career for, I think, it was over ten years. And she wanted to get back in and was really having a hard time. So she took a part-time job and she took another job that was full-time but paid less. Now she’s a producer at CNN.

You give a list of advice on what to do if we’re ultimately made to pause, like staying in the game and working part-time. Do you think a pause can ultimately be good for our careers?

I am not advocating for pauses. In fact, I wish the workplace would change so this was not a necessity for so many of us with care-giving responsibilities. However, until those changes are actually infused into our workplace culture and our policy systems, what are the near term solutions that we can and should do as individuals?

So what should we be doing to ensure we and future generations of women aren’t made to leave the workforce when we want to parent?

Look at your company and really assess. Do I have a manager or do I have a situation where I can partner with my company [and] make this work for me and them? Is this an environment where that conversation can even be had? If it’s not, then I would encourage the person to leave.

Right, you also said when we interview with a company we should be asking what their parental leave looks like (even before we take the job). Are there companies already implementing serious maternity leave changes?

I live in Silicon Valley and in Silicon Valley the average age of the employee is 30, 31, 32 if you look at Google, Facebook, etc. And these companies are smart. They want to figure out how to retain the best parent. So what they’ve done is they’ve offered meaningful maternity leave and paternity leave to the men and women who work at their companies. They’re starting to realize that they have to do it. They’re not offering childcare and I think they’re gonna face a real comeuppance — or if they do there just isn’t enough slots in their childcare … but in terms of maternity and paternity leave, they’re very forward thinking.

I remember in your book you mention Google’s four-month maternity leave and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg taking two months of paternity leave himself. Speaking of which, where does paternity leave fall into all of this?

I actually believe that paternity leave is the secret weapon — if an employer is looking at a hire and removing the idea that they’ll be out when they have children for a period of time. If it’s equally a man or a woman who’s likely to be out because the company offers parental leave, then the notion that a person is not committing to their career or that they’re going to be a problem because they’re going to leave is taken off the table. So if we want to immediately have an impact on removing bias in hiring, one of the easiest ways we can do that is to offer both men and women an equal parental leave.