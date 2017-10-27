Apple

Payment Installment Program: The bottom line: You pay the phone’s full retail cost but split over 24 months — no added fees. So, an iPhone 8 Plus starts a monthly $33.29 and X at $41.63. The only time you’ll end up paying more than the retail amount is if you in some way default on the loan, according to Apple. As with most refinancing options, it does involve a “mini-loan” — financed by Citizens Bank — and if you go into the Apple Store, you fill out an online application. The monthly payment goes to the lender, Citizens Bank. Note that you will still need a carrier — Apple’s payment plans mean you’re buying the phone itself, but you’ll still need service for it.

iPhone Upgrade Program: If you’re looking to stay up to date with the newest product every year, Apple offers a monthly payment program. It’s the retail cost of the phone plus the cost of AppleCare+ (insurance for damage) divided equally over a 24-month period. The total cost ranges from $99 to $149, depending on the phone model. Again, there are no extra financing charges or interest. Then, you’re eligible to upgrade every year to the new model of the iPhone. Your two-year loan restarts itself, and you have another 24-month loan for your new phone. If you don’t want to trade it in, you can keep the phone you have, and once you’re finished paying off the 24 months, you own it. It’s not tied to any one carrier, so you can switch among them if you’d like.

Trade-Up Program: If you’ve got an existing iPhone — or even an Android — you can bring it into the Apple Store to trade in and get money on the spot that you can put towards a new phone. For example, Apple’s estimated trade-in value for an iPhone 6 is $145, and an iPhone 6s is $200. Trading in an iPhone 7, on the other hand, could net you $325 — and it’d be about $375 for an iPhone 7 Plus. The upshot is that these offers could be higher than if you sold your phone on a technology resale site like Gazelle where an unlocked 64-gigabyte iPhone 6 in good condition would net you around $130 and an unlocked 128-gigabyte iPhone 7 in good condition, $300.