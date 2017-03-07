An Easy Way to Tell if Your Gold Jewelry Is Fake

Last year for Valentine's Day, your significant other gifted you a beautiful gold necklace (earning major brownie points).

But ever since, you've been tinged with an ounce of suspicion every time you catch a glimpse of it sitting on the nightstand. Did they really splurge on a high-quality 24-karat piece?

It turns out you don’t have to make a trip to the jeweler to find out.

In the video above, Jeff Rossen, NBC News National Investigative Correspondent and host of Rossen Reports, shares with us a super easy (and cheap) way to figure out if your gold is real or not — right at home.

A few men are going to be sleeping in the doghouse tonight.

How to Spot a Fake

What you need: a magnet and the piece of jewelry in question.

What to do: Hold the magnet up to the gold. If it’s real gold it will not stick to the magnet. (Fun fact: Real gold is not magnetic.) Fake gold, on the other hand, will stick to the magnet.

If that necklace leaps to the magnet, your significant other has some explaining to do.

For more tips like this, click here to pre-order Jeff's new book Rossen To The Rescue.