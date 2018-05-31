Fired? Laid off? Here are 7 things that can help you get hired

3. Use that network to stay fresh on your industry

Networking plays a powerful role in your search not because of who you’re meeting but because of what you’re learning about your industry, explains Penny Locey, Vice President of employment agency Keystone Associates. If you’ve been at one company or in one role for a long period of time, you may have lost touch with industry news or terminology, and you may sound out of date. For instance, in the human resources world, what used to be called “staffing” or “recruiting” is now referred to as “talent acquisition,” Locey says, and that’s exactly the kind of thing you’d need to know if you were seeking a position in the HR field. When you’re up on the new terms and goings on, it shows you’re connected to your industry and that you’re curious.

4. Get a new certification or learn a new skill

If you’re concerned that your skills may have become obsolete, or if there is a certification in your field that’s desirable, now is a great time to add it to your repertoire, Locey says. “Between free courseware and online colleges, you can often find inexpensive ways to gain the skills. Showing the course or certification on your resume and LinkedIn profile can help get you a screening interview because it may allow electronic screening tools to find you,” she explains. And while these trainings won’t always replace on-the-job experience, taking courses can show ambition, and some certifications can even help place people into new positions they might not have considered previously.

5. Help a friend with their side gig

Whether it’s managing social media for a friend’s bar or helping your brother plan networking events for his nonprofit, working (or even volunteering) for someone you know can be a great way to add value to your resume while you’re looking for a full-time position, explains Vicki Salemi, Career expert for job board Monster.com. “This not only helps you stay active, but it may provide you with a few more skills to add to your repertoire. Especially when a hiring manager asks what you’ve been doing since your last job, then you won’t need to concoct an answer that’s an alternative to ‘binging on Netflix.’”

6. Go for an interview — even if no job is available

Not sure where to start with this one? Just call or email the HR department of the company you’re interested in working for and ask if they’d be willing to have you in for an interview, says Paul Solomon, CEO of executive placement firm Solo Management. You may need to explain that while you understand that there aren’t any positions available right now, you’re interested in learning more about the company and you want to be top of mind should any openings arise. “Also explain what you think you could bring to the company in terms of value,” Solomon says. “There’s no better way to introduce yourself to someone than to be in front of them and tell them about your experience, work ethic and value first hand.”

7. Volunteer — at a company where you might want to work

Volunteer opportunities can be found online or through people you know, but finding one via your network may be the best course of action, as most companies have needs that aren’t public, says Matt Burns, US Head of customer support for team management software platform Monday. Even the act of inquiring about volunteer opportunities can reflect favorably on you. “You can show hiring managers that you’re proactive and don’t wait for ideal scenarios to present themselves.”

Plus, when you volunteer at a company where you might want to work, you’re not just gaining experience, you’re discovering whether or not you share a company’s core values, Dyson explains. “Applying through job boards rarely provides insight into a company’s belief system, but when you volunteer, you can explore their values firsthand.” If you go this route, be careful that you aren’t taken advantage of — remember that you can volunteer for as little as 3-5 hours per week, and you can specify up front if you expect something in return. “You can trade for a reference or a LinkedIn recommendation, making it worthwhile for both parties,” Dyson says.

With Kathryn Tuggle

More Job Search Tips

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.