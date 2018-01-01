Get the Better newsletter.

The cost of a fill-up keeps going up and that’s putting a squeeze on some family budgets. A simple way to reduce the pain at the pump is to shop around for the best price, something most motorists don’t do, according to a recent survey.

Drivers are prone to overpay by at least 20 cents per gallon “due to factors such as laziness and procrastination,” according to a report from GasBuddy, a website and app that helps consumers find the best gas prices.

“Motorists need to get outside of their comfort zone and shop around for the lowest price. It certainly can save you hundreds of dollars a year,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

GasBuddy found several things drivers do that cost them money:

Bad Habits: Nearly 80 percent of the respondents said they regularly fill-up at one gas station and 38 percent say they use that station because it’s convenient, not because it has the best price.

“You may be forced into a situation where you have to pull into the next gas station and unless you're just really lucky that day it's probably not the cheapest price,” DeHaan said. “By planning ahead and avoiding those situations where you have far fewer options when you're on E, you can plan ahead and find the cheaper station.”

GasBuddy’s research found that shopping for the lowest price, especially in major metro areas such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., can result in savings of $60 of more per month.

Other Ways to Save on Gas

There are various ways to pay less than the pump price and it really doesn’t take a lot of work.

Some gas stations advertise a sizeable discount, typically 10 cents a gallon, when you pay with cash.

Gasoline credit cards typically offer a discount, as high as 6 cents a gallon on every purchase, according to lowcards.com. Some of these cards offer significant sign-up bonuses. For example: With the highly rated Shell Drive for Five credit card, you’ll get 25 cents off every gallon of Shell fuel for the first two months. After that, it’s a 5 cent per gallon discount.At some stations on the West Coast, GasBuddy noted, you’ll get the cash price when you use the oil company’s credit card.

Supermarket loyalty programs are a great way to pay less than the posted price. These programs typically let you earn discounts of up to a dollar a gallon.

Some major gasoline companies have their own loyalty programs. With BP Driver Rewards you get 10 cents off per gallon for every $100 spent. Shell Fuel Rewards gives discounts on every fill-up, plus you can earn an additional 5 to 10 cent discount for every $50 spent on certain purchases.