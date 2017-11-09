Say goodbye to Halloween — and hello to holiday travel season. During the Christmas/New Year’s season, the number of long-distance trips (to and from a destination 50+ miles away) rises by 23 percent compared to the rest of the year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Atop that, since airlines have over 10 years of digital history on their customers, they’re relatively spot-on about when people want to shop for flights and where they want to travel. Unfortunately, that means airlines also have a good idea about how much they can raise flight prices compared to demand. But we’ve got tips for getting the best value for your dollar when it comes to holiday flights, starting with…

When to Book Holiday Travel

A month before Christmas and New Year’s, prices will spike — so it’s a good idea to have your winter holiday travel booked by Thanksgiving at the latest. Don’t wait on sales, because at least three weeks of travel dates (starting in mid-December) will likely be blacked out. “Your goal is about getting what I like to call a ‘better bad deal,’ because there are no ‘good’ deals,” says Rick Seaney, co-founder and CEO of FareCompare.com.

Here’s an idea of how travel costs compound over the course of the season. In early November, start adding a dollar or two each day to your virtual airline ticket, says Seaney. In mid-November, bump that number up to $3 or $4 a day, and once you hit Thanksgiving, $6 or $7 a day. Note that if you’re headed to a warm-weather destination (like the Caribbean or South Florida), those numbers might double — especially after so many people waited to see when Caribbean travel would be possible after this year’s hurricanes. There are some exceptions, however — for flights under 1.5 hours, prices don’t tend to spike as much as they do for longer flights.