How to Build a Successful Brand, According to a Doctor

I decided to use my social media to inspire changes in the younger population. I'll educate them through YouTube videos, through Instagram posts, because in reality medicine is in a competition for people's attention. And that competition is Kim Kardashian. That competition is Justin Bieber. And it's tough to compete with celebrities that are entertainers. So, I [decided] to use my social media as a platform to entertain, to use what gifts I have gotten in being someone that's able to manage time well, go to fashion events, stay in great shape, and use my looks to my advantage to capture people's attention. But then give them something meaningful that they can do to impact their lives. Doctors aren't using social media to promote their business in the way that I am. With over 300 billion people on social media, there's definitely an impact that doctors can have on their patients through social media.

I want to show you that I'm a person, too. I have made mistakes in training my dog. I spend time with family. I am overworked sometimes. I'm tired sometimes. I'm sleepy sometimes. And social media allows me to show you that I'm human, too. And, when you see that that person is human, you see the way their mind works, you have that transparency, you have now created trust and a really healthy doctor-patient relationship.

What role does luck play in building a brand that has 2.5 million Instagram followers?

Luck does play a huge role in whatever field you're practicing, whether that's medicine, acting, singing; but the way you make luck work for you is you constantly put yourself in a position to get lucky. In order to be in that position, you have to work really hard. Yes, some may say that the BuzzFeed article came at the right time, and I got lucky. But I can easily look at it the other way: It came during the worst time, during my most stressful hours, where I had no time to do media. If it came a year after residency, when I had my office in place, when I had time to do media appearances, I could have taken advantage of it that much more. But I worked hard on my social media platforms, I went to medical school, I've did my research, I kept my social contacts alive. When you put in that work, any little piece of movement towards the positive will look like luck. That luck is always out there. Don't chase it, but be prepared for it. And, when you're prepared, luck will get you where you need to be.

Are you ever worried that Instagram will cheapen your brand? Or make people see you as a less respectable doctor?

I've always battled those that sort of "judging a book by its cover" approach. I am an immigrant. First, they didn't think I was smart because I didn't speak English. Then, they thought I wasn't smart because of the way I dressed. Now, people jump to conclusions because I have selfies on Instagram. I've always been a fan of proving people wrong. And that continues to this day on Instagram. I find this a means to an end, that I can use my looks, I can use my popularity to educate people, to get people excited about medicine, and I look forward to continually proving people wrong.

You say you used to be very shy. How did you overcome the barriers that stood in the way of spreading your message?