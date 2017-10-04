How to Build a Successful Brand, According to a Doctor

When did you first decide to start documenting your life on social media?

A unique change and unexpected turn happened in my life during my first year of residency. I was not a person who you would find on social media traditionally, but when I was introduced to Instagram, I saw it as a way to show other medical students on their journey that you don't have to give up your life to study medicine. The stigma that you can't have a life in medical school was a fallacy and I was the living proof of that. So, I used Instagram as a platform to show my everyday life, to show what it's like to be buried in a book one day, at a fashion party the following day and to have a really grueling workout the next. It surprised people, so I got a lot of followers over the course of three years.

How did the ‘hot doctor’ persona come about?

In late 2015, Buzzfeed did a story about how I had this immense popularity on social media. But it wasn't a story about how I've written medical articles that are published in some of the greatest medical journals or that I was the youngest doctor in my hospital. It was because I was labeled ‘the hot doctor’ with a beautiful husky.

Were you uncomfortable at first as being labeled “the hot doctor”?

I had to pause for a moment. It threw me, because I was working so hard to become a professional. It was easy to view this as a superficial platform. I was faced with a crossroads where I had to make a decision: Am I going to accept this title of sexy doctor? Or am I going to continue down the path of being a strict professional and just doing what I do without the media's blessing? I thought there was a possibility for a middle ground.

Did embracing the label change your brand strategy?

I decided to use my social media to inspire changes in the younger population. I'll educate them through YouTube videos, through Instagram posts, because in reality medicine is in a competition for people's attention. And that competition is Kim Kardashian. That competition is Justin Bieber. And it's tough to compete with celebrities that are entertainers. So, I [decided] to use my social media as a platform to entertain, to use what gifts I have gotten in being someone that's able to manage time well, go to fashion events, stay in great shape, and use my looks to my advantage to capture people's attention. But then give them something meaningful that they can do to impact their lives. Doctors aren't using social media to promote their business in the way that I am.

I want to show you that I'm a person, too. I have made mistakes in training my dog. I spend time with family. I am overworked sometimes. I'm tired sometimes. I'm sleepy sometimes. And social media allows me to show you that I'm human, too. And, when you see that that person is human, you see the way their mind works, you have that transparency, you have now created trust and a really healthy doctor-patient relationship.

Never waver; let it be known that all those who set out to change your smile will be going home disappointed. 😊🏥⛑ #healthy #happy #focused A post shared by Dr. Mike Varshavski (@doctor.mike) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

What role does luck play in building a brand that has 2.5 million Instagram followers?

Luck does play a huge role in whatever field you're practicing, whether that's medicine, acting, singing; but the way you make luck work for you is you constantly put yourself in a position to get lucky. In order to be in that position, you have to work really hard. Yes, some may say that the BuzzFeed article came at the right time, and I got lucky. But I can easily look at it the other way: It came during the worst time, during my most stressful hours, where I had no time to do media. If it came a year after residency, when I had my office in place, when I had time to do media appearances, I could have taken advantage of it that much more. But I worked hard on my social media platforms, I went to medical school, I've did my research, I kept my social contacts alive. When you put in that work, any little piece of movement towards the positive will look like luck. That luck is always out there. Don't chase it, but be prepared for it. And, when you're prepared, luck will get you where you need to be.

Are you ever worried that Instagram will cheapen your brand? Or make people see you as a less respectable doctor?

I've always battled those that sort of "judging a book by its cover" approach. I am an immigrant. First, they didn't think I was smart because I didn't speak English. Then, they thought I wasn't smart because of the way I dressed. Now, people jump to conclusions because I have selfies on Instagram. I've always been a fan of proving people wrong. And that continues to this day on Instagram. I find this a means to an end, that I can use my looks, I can use my popularity to educate people, to get people excited about medicine, and I look forward to continually proving people wrong.

You say you used to be very shy. How did you overcome the barriers that stood in the way of spreading your message?

I nerded myself out of being a nerd. I read books on what it takes to talk to the opposite sex. I read books on what it takes to win friends and influence people. I nerded myself out of being a nerd. I read books on what it takes to talk to the opposite sex. I read books on what it takes to win friends and influence people.

When I was in high school, I was very focused on my studies and I wasn't popular with girls. I wasn't the valedictorian. I worked hard for my grades. I didn't have the best attention. I wasn't organized. I didn't pay attention to the way I dressed. And then, when college rolled around, I said, "This isn't fair. I am so disadvantaged because I'm unable to speak in a public setting. If I see a beautiful girl across the room, [I am unable] to come up to her and open a conversation.” I had to change that about myself. So I nerded myself out of being a nerd. I studied. I read books on what it takes to talk to the opposite sex. I read books on what it takes to win friends and influence people, a great book by Dale Carnegie. I really just found out that it's all about putting yourself outside of your comfort zone and learning that it's okay to mess up.

What did you learn in the process?

We're humans. Everyone makes mistakes. When you're comfortable with failure, you become more comfortable with success. And that's really what I learned through this journey. And it wasn't an easy journey, because, things changed. I moved around. I came from another country. In medical school, you're constantly bouncing around rotations. So, first days and first-day jitters were always a part of what I was doing. And that's not even including things that have happened in my personal life.

A little after-hospital wind down with the pup @roxy.husky 🏥 Love this little fur-ball ❤🐶 #husky #puppy A post shared by Dr. Mike Varshavski (@doctor.mike) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

What sort of setbacks did you overcome in your personal life?

During my first year of residency I lost my mom to cancer. It was a very difficult moment in my life. My father was tremendously impacted by this. So, while I was studying to become a doctor, I had to move back in with my dad to give him that support. And that's where Roxy, my Husky, sort of brought me some of my fame. All of this was about getting through struggles. Never have an excuse why you can't succeed. If anything, these moments can help you become a better person. I view my mom's loss as a learning experience that now I can bring to my patients.

What would you say your brand is?

My brand is fun and interesting, easy-to-understand medicine. My name is Mikhail Varshavski, but "Doctor Mike" is more brand-friendly. It's easier to understand. It has more mass appeal. And some people might say, "Well, aren't you selling out by trying to get mass appeal?" I think not. Because, the more mass appeal I have, the more people I'm able to reach with my type of medicine. It's about taking the good-quality evidence but dressing it up in a pretty suit, making it pretty or fun to watch. There's a lot of noise. And noise presents itself in a very shiny outfit. And what my job, as a doctor is, knowing that through evidence this is what works, I have to make this seem shiny. So, that's what I do. I'm on mass appeal, but for good-quality medicine. And that's what the whole approach of all my social media platforms is.