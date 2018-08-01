Get the Better newsletter.

If you’re stuck under an avalanche of debt, you might think the easiest solution is to pay the minimum on your balances each month. But you can pay it off faster and save money in the process by putting as much money as possible towards your high-interest debt first.

Melanie Lockert, author of "Dear Debt: A Story About Breaking Up with Debt" Jim Gion

The popular debt repayment method, known as “the debt avalanche,” helped “Dear Debt” author Melanie Lockert pay off $68,000 in student loans and save money in the process.

“You typically save money because you’re focusing on the highest interest,” Lockert tells NBC News BETTER.

The debt avalanche is an alternative to the “wealth snowball method,” where you focus on paying more than what’s owed on your minimum monthly balance, says Lockert.

How it works

Let’s say you have multiple loans with different balances and interest rates. For example, you might have $5,000 in credit card debt at 16.29 percent, a $11,000 car loan at 3.7 percent, and $60,000 in student loans at 4.2 percent.

Using the debt avalanche method, you will pay the minimum on each debt but will focus on paying off the credit card debt first with any extra money you have.

For instance, if your minimum monthly payment on the credit card is $300, instead of just paying the minimum, contribute $320. The more you can afford to contribute, the better.

After you pay that off, focus on the student loan debt next, followed by the car loan.

Lockert says the 7.9 percent interest rate carried on her student loan was her biggest motivation for embracing the debt avalanche.

“I did the math, and my interest was costing about $11 per day, and that just drove me completely mad and upset me because $11 a day, that’s $300 a month,” says Lockert.