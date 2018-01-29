Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Any of us who uses social media has probably experienced some degree of FOMO, aka, fear of missing out. You know, those little darts of anxiety you get when you scroll through your friends' feeds and suddenly feel whatever you're doing is inadequate? It happens in our professional lives, too, and it has been coined “career FOMO.” In my life, it manifests as the need to take advantage of each and every journalistic assignment that presents itself, even if it means canceling a weekend trip, because I’m scared that if I don’t, I’ll have missed some pivotal opportunity to advance.

According to a recent LinkedIn survey, this sense of panic is incredibly common, with nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of professionals stating that they “fear they will miss their opportunity to succeed if they don’t keep their options open.” In my experience, it's somewhat duplicitous: it feels like ambition and drive, but more often than not it just leaves me exhausted and unable to recognize my own my successes. How can we cut through the emotional clutter so that we can truly assess our professional paths with confidence? From conversations with several career experts and coaches, we created a five-step list to help you do just that.

1. Take Everything On Social Media With A Grain Of Salt — And Dig Deeper

First, we need to recognize that what we see on social media is only a partial truth at best. That goes not only for people, but jobs and companies, too.

“We see these great images of awesome office spaces or cheery colleagues or business perks that this person says they're getting or that this business is purportedly offering, but we don't dig deeper than the surface image in many cases,” says Gretchen Skalka, senior manager of content and creative services for TBC Corporation, who notes that career FOMO is a topic she often counsels on. “Truth be told, the grass isn't always greener; and sometimes when it is, it's nothing more than a good paint job.”

If you really want to know what a company is like, do some research about its history, business model and use a job review site like Glassdoor to find out details on pay and benefits.

2. Get Specific About What It Is You Feel You’re Missing Out On

Try and pinpoint exactly what it is that is triggering your fear and then work backwards from there to figure out what it is you really want. Is it the laid back office culture? The exotic business trips? The ability to work from home?

“One of the most effective techniques I use with clients is to ask them to describe this other career that they feel they have missed out on,” says Teri Coyne, a career and leadership coach. “Who has it now? What does it represent? What are they missing out on? Get specific. The antidote for missing out is getting what you want — and that starts with knowing what you want.”

3. Create A Priority List And Keep It On You Always

Laura Mael, a public relations executive in Wisconsin who runs a career services program for a local college, finds that making a priorities list is a great tool to tune out the noise and help you focus on what really matters in your career.

“[I recommend] creating a priority list of those things we find important in our careers (and our lives); those things that satisfy us and fill us up,” says Mael. “Keep that list someplace easily accessible and then when [this] creeps up, pull it out. Ask yourself, ‘Whatever is causing me to feel FOMO right now, if I did it, would it enhance one of the priorities on this list and fill me up more?’ If the answer is ‘yes’ then do it, but more likely it will be ‘no,’ and then just let it go.”

I’m following Mael’s advice and have found it to be helpful. When I feel a FOMO flare-up, it helps to quickly refresh on my values such as “the ability to work from home everyday,” “being there for my parents” and “spending time with my dog.”