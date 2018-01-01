How to keep your house cool without running up your utility bill

Get the Better newsletter.

This time of year all many of us can think about is keeping cool. But escaping the searing heat that blankets entire swathes of the country comes at a cost. In my 130 year old Victorian, summer utility bills are stratospheric. But where does a person turn for help making decisions about cooling off when it seems like everyone has something to sell? Roofs, windows, air conditioning systems, insulation — companies making and selling these products all have their claims about cooling and energy savings. And how do you separate fact from myth when it comes to adages about keeping a home cool and keeping a lid on the utility bill?

Fortunately a couple of experts weighed in for NBC BETTER with some tips for how you can keep cool and carry on this summer. Lauren Urbanek is a senior program advocate, Center for Energy Efficiency Standards, Climate & Clean Energy Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council. And Robert Daguillard is a spokesperson for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They helped us break down some cooling essentials.

Start with your windows

It sounds basic, Urbanek said, but “if sun comes in through your windows it's going to make your house warm. Using things like window coverings to their full advantage in the middle of the day [can] keep your house cooler by keeping that sunlight from coming in, particularly if you are gone during day, and in rooms that face west or south.”

Anybody else's grandma do that back before air conditioning was ubiquitous? She knew what was what.

So what's best for window covering? Looking for a product like a thermal curtain that's designed for that purpose is generally a pretty safe bet, Urbanek said. “The idea is to keep the light and heat from coming through.” That could even mean having a thicker curtain vs. something sheer. Of course there are also thermal shades (we use those on south and west facing windows and they make a dramatic difference), actual blackout curtains, even interior shutters.

Yeah, you might be giving up light and a view, but isn't it nice to be cool?

Hot air is likely coming in from everywhere

If you were to add up all the little cracks and places in your house where warm air gets in, the average house would have a hole the size of a basketball, Urbanek said. “If you had a basketball sized hole in your wall you'd take care of it right away.” What people often don't know, she said, is how many places you can have hot air coming in: think around windows, door frames, and crawl spaces, even around recessed lights.

A great resource for finding all those little culprits, she said, is your local utility company. Many can provide a home energy audit and some even offer rebates if you take their advice. “You get a professional to do some diagnostic testing and they will give you a list, generally with information about what makes the most sense to invest in,” she said. (Don't wait; I called mine weeks ago and the soonest they could come is mid-August.)

Insulation is key year-round

All those beautiful photos you can find on Pinterest of glorious exposed rafters notwithstanding, insulation is a must, Urbankek said. She lives in a century-old house herself, and although “it's not something fun to spend money on — even as somebody who knew this was the right thing,” adding insulation to the walls and attic was one of her first priorities. “It's not as fun as new countertop but it will save you money and make you more comfortable in your house.”

How exactly does insulation work? “The way thermodynamics work is heat flows from a hotter place to a cooler place,” Urbanek explained. “Not having insulation means heat is seeping into your house and your air conditioner is having to work a lot harder.”

Or, to use the words of the insulation contractor who came to our house to take thermal images, “heat is screaming in through your ceiling.”