How one CEO increased his company's success through "the power of doing nothing at all"

Once upon a time, there was an old alligator who slept in a river all day. A young crocodile would often swim by, showing off all the small fish he caught, while the elder ignored him. One day, as the old alligator floated lazily along, he suddenly snatched a wildebeest drinking near the river’s edge.

When the young alligator asked the elder how he did it, the elder responded: “I did nothing.”

It’s a story JotForm founder and CEO Aytekin Tank loves to tell.

“The idea here is that it’s not a good idea to be always busy,” Tank tells NBC News BETTER. “And it’s not a good idea to have all this busy work as opposed to maybe spending time thinking about problems you have and thinking about all the opportunities you might have.”

The entrepreneur, who grew the online form building business into a successful 100+ employee company, says people shouldn’t equate busyness with success. He lays out four reasons people waste time on busyness, and what they should do instead.

Busy people don’t want to deal with tough problems

People would rather get lost in the smaller problems, Tank explains, than have to deal with problems that overwhelm them. But ignoring big problems is a big mistake, he says.

“It’s so easy to put off those things by spending all your time in busy work,” he says.

When Tank was busy growing his company, he says he let his health go to the wayside. Once athletic, he injured his knee and stopped playing sports. He began to gain weight. Losing himself in busy work only contributed to his health woes, he recalls. He hired a personal trainer so he couldn’t make excuses any longer.

“So even though I was busy, I had to be there every morning,” Tank says. “So I kept doing it. I made a habit to go to gym every day, and today I am much more healthy compared to those times.”

Busy people suffer from a ‘busyness-is-a-badge-of-honor’ syndrome

Our modern-day culture treats busyness as a badge of honor, says Tank.

“People want to be seen as very busy at work because they want to prove to their boss that they are giving everything they have,” says Tank, “and at home you want to seem busy to make sure that your partner knows that you share your responsibilities.”

The problem with wearing busyness as a badge of honor, says Tank, is you often neglect “the big stuff.”

“And I think one of the other reasons is sometimes people feel like they don’t deserve what they have,” he says. “And that’s why they’re always in this rush to always prove themselves to others and to themselves, so they are in this constant activity to prove themselves.”

The solution, he says, is to focus on high priorities instead of small problems.

Busy people believe they are not making progress unless they are busy

People like to feel busy because they believe it means they are making progress, explains Tank.