How to pay off your loans using the 'debt snowflake' method

If you’re one of millions of Americans struggling to pay off loans, the “debt snowflake” method can help you save big by saving small.

Student Loan Hero writer Kat Tretina says she used the method to pay off $35,000 in student loans four years early.

“The debt snowflake focuses on very, very small amounts,” Tretina tells NBC News BETTER. “Like a dollar or two even at a time that will help you pay off your debt a lot faster.”

While strategies like the “wealth snowball” can be effective for paying off debt, they require you to pay more than what is owed on your minimum monthly balance, and that can be expensive, Tretina says.

But with the snowflake method, you apply small savings directly to your debt every day, which adds up over time, she says.

For example, let’s say you have a credit card balance of $5,000 with an APR of 15 percent and your minimum payment is $150. It will take you over three and a half years to pay if off, and $1,509 will go to interest.

But if you start saving just $5 a week grocery shopping with coupons and you applied that extra $20 a month to paying off your credit card, your repayment would take about 3 years and you would pay only $1,272 in interest.

“With that you could actually save a significant amount of money,” explains Tretina.

Tretina stresses that the snowflake method is not a replacement to other strategies like the wealth snowball — it’s just a useful way to help you find extra money. How you use the savings to pay off your loans is up to you, she says.

“Just a tiny bit of extra savings can actually have a huge payoff,” she says.

This debt calculator can help you see how adding small amounts to your monthly payment can pay off your loans faster.