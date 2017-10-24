A month past the Equifax breach — the largest known theft of Social Security numbers in history — attorneys general around the country and members of Congress are launching both investigations into how this happened and bills to stop it from happening again. Those things, however, take time. And in the interim, your personal data is still at risk. Breaches continue to happen, an average of more than one every single day, according to the Privacy Rights Clearing House. So the big question is what can you do to protect yourself right now.

The answer is more substantial than simply freezing your credit. Here are five things to consider.

1. If you’re over 18, create a my Social Security account

Anyone over the age of 18 can set up an account with the Social Security Administration (SSA). That’s in case you need to apply for disability benefits — or access income summary statements to plan ahead for how much you can expect once you’re eligible for benefits. So why create an account even if retirement is far off? If you don’t, a criminal could do it on your behalf — and then apply for disability benefits (if you’re under 65), apply for Social Security benefits (earlier than you would have) or redirect benefits into a new bank account. “I’ve had people where, when they turned 70, they contacted Social Security — only to find out Social Security was paying someone under their identity for five years already,” says Carrie Kerskie, director of the Identity Fraud Institute at Hodges University. Just make sure that if you plan on creating a my Social Security account and freezing your credit (both good ideas), create the account first. (The SSA works with a credit bureau to verify your identity before opening your account. If your credit is already frozen, you’ll have to temporarily unfreeze it for this to work.)