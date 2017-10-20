I'll Celebrate Pumpkin Spice Season — But Keep It in Check

Lastly, there is the market-going. Now, perhaps not all of you live down the street from an adorable farmer’s market that practically calls your name and entices you to go buy those ridiculously-expensive bottles of chocolate milk that come in actual glass bottles with a gentle sketch of a cow on them, but you almost certainly live near something like a Trader Joe’s, where the idea to stock up on every last pumpkin-themed item can become overwhelming. I’ve found that my solution is two-fold: when it comes to themed groceries, I allow myself three. I’ve learned my lesson on Pumpkin Spice Oreos, and was pleasantly surprised by Barbara's Pumpkin Puffins (now a yearly tradition), but I do not just allow myself to Supermarket Sweep everything with a leaf-motif on the packaging. This year, I’m doing my Puffins, plus I want to try pumpkin spice gelato and syrup for my morning coffee. (To be clear, I’m allowed to buy as much actual canned pumpkin as I like — and I love making loaf-bread with it — but that’s because it’s very cheap, as opposed to all the seasonal packaged items which are ludicrously expensive.) But my second strategy is if I allow myself to go to the farmer’s market on weekends, I am only allowed to buy produce. Not only is it actually often more cost-effective to do so than going to your local grocery store, it’s really the best use of those markets in the first place. There is no reason for me to be getting two dozen sugar cookies or an $8 jar of milk, but I can totally justify some fresh ears of corn or pears to make a nice tart. It’s all about balance.

In the end, I’ll never go cold turkey on the autumnal spending — there’s just too much about the season that I love, and which brings out my most epicurean and indulgent self. But in learning how to rein it in and ration myself, I’ve turned the season into a time to appreciate things more acutely, rather than accumulate them more mindlessly. It’s not a perfect system, but it’s left me with a whole lot less ill-fitting sweaters and questionable pumpkin-flavored snacks.

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.