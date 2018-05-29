Get the Better newsletter.

Have extra cash? Put it in an envelope. In fact, put it in several.

That’s how “Broke Millennial” author Erin Lowry saved $500 in a year on a $25,000 salary. The theater major moved to New York City in her early 20s after landing a job as a page on the David Letterman Show. The aspiring actress’ job was to entertain the audience before the show started. It was fun, she said, but paid little.

“I had a vision of a starving artist and it’s almost this romanticized thing that kids do in college,” Lowry told NBC BETTER. But Lowry soon realized her paycheck wasn’t nearly enough to cover the $950 a month she owed in rent. To make up the difference, she picked up extra work as a Starbucks barista and babysitter, often working all three jobs in revolving shifts in a single day.

“It was a pretty tiring time in my life,” said Lowry. But she was determined to make it work and save money in the process.

The ‘Envelope System’

Lowry got paid in cash whenever she babysat, and got tips working at Starbucks. Instead of putting the money in a bank account, she deposited into envelopes. She split her budget into four categories and marked an envelope for each:

Rent

Money for Anna (Lowry’s roommate, who paid the utilities)

Savings

Fun Fund

“Every time I came home from either of those jobs, I would usually put 50 percent into ‘rent,’ 25 percent into ‘money for Anna,’ and then 25 percent into ‘savings,’” she said. Extra cash would go into the “fun fund” envelope, which she joked was “usually pretty empty.”