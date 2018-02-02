Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It’s been a rough winter and you really need a break. Whether you prefer a sunny beach destination or some fun on the slopes, you have plenty of options for your late winter/early spring getaway.

“There are a lot of great deals on hotel rooms and airfare right now, even though spring break is a popular time to travel,” said Christie Hudson, communications director at Expedia. “And if you can go outside of spring break — especially for popular destinations like Hawaii and Orlando — and Easter, you’ll get even better deals.”

Expedia crunched the data and found that for many popular ski and snowboarding destinations, including Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Vail, Colo. and Whistler in Canada, the cheapest hotel rates are in February and March. If you’re headed for a beach resort in Mexico, you can save hundreds of dollars by bundling your flight and hotel when you book, Expedia found.

NBC News BETTER contacted travel experts to get other money-saving ideas. Here are a few you might want to consider:

Finding Your Flights

Internet travel agencies, such as Momondo, Kayak, Hipmunk, Expedia, Travelocity, and Google.com/flights, make it easy to compare airfares when booking a flight. Keep in mind: You won’t find prices and you cannot buy tickets for Southwest Airlines on these aggregator sites.

“If your goal is to save money and you’re headed to a place where Southwest flies — and they recently expanded into Mexico and the Caribbean markets — you should go to the Southwest website,” said Steve Danishek at TMA Travel in Seattle. “And keep in mind, Southwest fares include taxes and fees and they don’t charge for checked luggage.”

When to Book

Despite all the hype, there is no “best time” to buy your airline tickets for every destination. FareCompare recommends Tuesdays at about 3 p.m. Eastern Time “because many airlines release weekly airfare sales in the early morning hours of Tuesday, and by mid-afternoon, competing airlines have matched sale prices”

According to the 2018 Air Travel Outlook Report from the Airlines Reporting Corporation, the optimal time to shop for flights is a Sunday, at least 30 days in advance. That same report found that February is the cheapest month for international flights from the U.S., making it a good time to head to Mexico.

One thing travel experts agree on: The cheapest days to fly domestically are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fridays and Sundays tend to be the most expensive. For international travel, mid-week flights are typically cheaper than weekends.