How to save more money in 2018

Use apps to supercharge your saving.

Apps that help you auto-save for your goals are on the rise. First, there’s Stash, which focuses on both saving and investing. Its smart-save feature studies your spending and earning patterns to gauge when you have cash to spare. Then, little by little, it socks away money for you. (To avoid overdrafts, it doesn’t pull money when you have a low balance.) Your cash can either earn interest in a savings account or be invested in 40 different ETF portfolios. The app is free for the first month, then charges $1 per month until your account is worth $5,000. At that point, you’ll pay one-fourth of 1 percent of your investments (25 basis points) per year (or $12.50 on that $5,000). Savings app Digit is similar in the way it analyzes your spending patterns and socks away cash, but you can change how aggressively it saves on your behalf and set specific savings goals denoted by different emojis. There’s a no-overdraft guarantee, and it costs $2.99 a month (but median monthly savings are $110 per user).

Know whether you’re a “big-picture” or “detail-oriented” thinker.

People could have more saving success when they apply a strategy opposite to their normal way of thinking, suggests a study published in the Journal of Marketing Research. If you’re a big-picture person, try giving yourself a very specific saving goal (like saving $5 a day or $35 a week). If you’re more detail-oriented, try a more abstract goal (like to save as much as you can). (If you’re not sure which type of thinker you are, think about the last time you planned a trip. Did you have every hour mapped out, or were you happier going with the flow?) This strategy likely works because big-picture thinkers, who are more focused on the why of doing something, tend to think of concrete goals as more important than non-specific ones. But detail-oriented thinkers, who like to focus on the how of doing something, often think of non-specific goals as easier to achieve. By following the way your mind works, everyone wins.

Build a budget buffer.

Life happens. Friends you haven't seen in a while suggest going out to dinner, a work tote you've been eyeing goes on sale, your prescription needs to be refilled or you forgot about your quarterly auto insurance premium (oops). Although the reasons behind this extra expenses change, the fact that they're coming rarely does. That's why it's a good idea to build a buffer into your monthly budget for those unexpected budget busters that tend to come up every few weeks. Think about what you're most tempted to spend money on, what you typically succumb to and add a cushion to your budget to support it. In effect, you’re acknowledging that you’re probably going to spend this money — so you might as well plan on doing it, rather than letting it trip you up each time. That way, you won’t be as tempted to reach into your emergency fund.

Put your mind over money.

Yes, mindfulness might be a trend, but incorporating it — even just slightly — into your daily life could mean better spending and saving habits. When you wake up in the morning, before you do anything else, take a minute or two to think about your savings goals. What are you aiming for? What does that life look like? (Visualization is important.) Later in the day, when you’re about to make a purchase, pause for a moment. Ask yourself: Am I spending intentionally or out of habit? Will this make me happy or take me further from my goal?

With Hayden Field

NEXT: How your credit score can affect your quality of life

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.