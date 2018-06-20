Get the Better newsletter.

Bestselling author Jake Knapp keeps his to-do list focused on one priority at a time. It’s a to-do list, he says, that defies all the rules.

“The rules are you should capture everything — you should keep track of everything,” Knapp tells NBC News BETTER. “But for me, I found it was better to let some stuff go and be a little bit non-responsive and fail sometimes.”

Last April, Knapp left his job at GV (formerly known as Google Ventures) to become a full-time writer. He says he designed a process at GV called “design sprint” which teaches employees to focus on just one priority a week. Knapp eventually started modeling his to-do lists after that philosophy, which he wrote about in his bestselling book “Sprint.”

He says traditional to-do lists were forcing him to prioritize too many things at once.

“I was just cataloging all these things other people wanted me to do and my to-do list was a reflection of that kind of overwhelming nature of the modern world — of the demands that were on me,” he says. “And I was trying to keep up, but I was just keeping up with what other people wanted.”

Knapp designed a to-do list that forces him to prioritize one project at a time. He calls it “The Burner List,” which he likens to a chef whose concentration is primarily on the dish in front of him.