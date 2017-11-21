How a 'spending to-do-list' can help you save big on holiday shopping

Need a better way to be mindful about your holiday spending? A spending to-do-list may be just what you need, according to Johnny and Joanna Galbraith, founders of Our Freaking Budget. The couple say this helpful list helps them stay on top of their budget and prevents them from splurging, especially during the holidays.

A spending to-do-list is simple. Every evening before bed, or in the morning before you start your day, write down the purchases you plan to make, and include the amount of money you intend to spend on those purchases. “The intent there is to cut down on impulse purchases and things that you weren’t necessarily planning on buying,” Johnny Galbraith says.

Start with a holiday budget

Decide how much you plan to spend this holiday season. This includes money you intend to spend on gifts, food, decorations, parties and anything else you typically spend on.

“We start with a budget and then we sort of look at that budget and say, ‘How far can we make this go?’” says Johnny.

“The more deliberate you are about your spending, the less impulsive it becomes, the more responsible and helpful it will be in sticking to a budget,” he explains.

Create a holiday shopping to-do list based on how much you can spend

Once you know how much you want to spend, create a list for each person you plan to buy gifts for. If you plan on having a holiday party, create a list for that, as well. Write down how much you intend to spend on each gift or item on your lists.

“Keeping track of what you bought in your head is impossible, especially during the holidays when you have so many other things going on,” says Joanna Galbraith. “So, just having a place where it’s all written down — it’s going to keep you on track.”