How to Take the Stress Out of Saving for Retirement

Regardless of how old you are, how much money you make or when you plan to retire, the chances are you’re experiencing at least a little stress about saving for retirement. It’s a concern many young people avoid altogether, but as you grow older, it becomes harder to ignore.

About one in three Americans has no retirement savings whatsoever, and 56 percent of Americans have $10,000 or less put away. Since most people would need several hundred thousand dollars or more to retire comfortably, it’s understandable that many are currently stressed.

But let’s take a look at the causes of those stressors, and what you can do — right now — to alleviate your own burden.