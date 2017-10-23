Step 1: Determine mandatory vs. discretionary spending

Thames says people often confuse mandatory spending — the things they need — with spending that is really discretionary. She says your rent or mortgage, outstanding debts and healthcare count as mandatory expenses.

“Just about everything else is discretionary,” insists Thames.

“It’s super easy to assume that something like our commute or our grocery or electricity bill is fixed in stone — it’s not,” says the blogger. “It’s largely calibrated off of the decisions that we choose to make.”

Step 2: Examine all your spending and figure out what to cut out

If you are like most people, you’re probably wasting a lot of money on food, according to Thames. She says making her own meals has helped her save thousands.

“For me it was probably close to $1,000 to $1,500 every month that I was able to save just by not buying a latte in the morning, which I used to do every day, not buying a sandwich at the cafeteria in my office, not getting takeout and not going out to eat,” says the blogger.

The next thing people tend to waste money on, she says, is entertainment.

“What are you spending on cable? On Netflix? On any other form of entertainment — going out to concerts, movies, that kind of stuff — tends to be extremely expensive per incident,” she says.

You can also cut back on heat and electricity, she notes, by being better about adjusting your thermostat and turning off lights.

Step 3: Cut back on unnecessary holiday spending

Thames and her husband used to spend hundreds of dollars on each other at Christmas, she says, but now they have a mutual agreement not to buy gifts for each other.

“We stopped doing that many years ago because we realized that what we really want is to just spend time together,” she says.

Thames and her husband also purchase used gifts for their two-year-old daughter.

“I think we can get caught up in this idea that we need to buy our children tons and tons of gifts every year for every holiday, and that’s just not the case,” says Thames.

“It’s also true that kids, especially my kid, are very happy with used toys,” Thames continues.

She says most kids don’t differentiate between toys from a department store or a garage sale, where you can find perfectly good toys for a few dollars or less.

“So I’m spending maybe a total of $5 or $10 versus the thousands of dollars people can end up spending on the holidays,” says Thames.

The 33-year-old doesn’t buy gifts for extended family members. Instead, she bakes them cookies, cakes, and other consumable gifts, which she says they tend to like better than anything she buys from the mall.

“Getting to bake in the kitchen is really enjoyable,” says Thames. “It’s also a chance for me to practice my skills as a baker and I’m giving them something that’s not going to clutter up their house.”

Step 4: Prioritize what’s important to you

Thames and her husband saved thousands of dollars by turning every month into a frugal month — drastically reducing their spending and saving thousands of dollars in the process. Frugal months allowed the former urbanites to save enough money to quit their jobs and move out of Cambridge, Mass. to rural Vermont. Thames wrote all about it in her soon-to-be released book “Meet The Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living.”