How to use mindfulness to manage your money better

Step 3: Be kind to yourself when your mind wanders

Your mind will naturally wander, and it’s important not to beat yourself up when you lose focus. “We think it should be effortless, and it’s not,” says Rinzler. He says to “apply a sense of unconditional friendliness” when your mind strays from your breath — simply acknowledge it, then gently bring your mind back to the present moment. Instead of making your goal to get rid of your thoughts, make it to become familiar with them. This is important because the more familiar we are with negative thought patterns we’ve developed — whether regarding spending, saving or our overall financial pictures — the better we’re able to break them, says Rinzler. The practice should create new neurological pathways in the brain by training it to return and focus on the present moment, and you can reap the benefits in your everyday finances. If we see an item we want pop up online, it’s easy to be tempted into a spending spree. Mindfulness gives you the tools you need to acknowledge the item, then come back to the work you need to do or your long-term financial goal.

Step 4: Be consistent

Much more important than how much time you devote to this is how often you do it. It’s kind of like picking up a musical instrument, says Rinzler. If you practiced for an hour once a week or once a month, you’d likely learn it slowly — every time you picked it up, you’d have to spend a few minutes remembering how to play it. But if you practiced for 10 or 15 minutes a day, you’d learn it quickly. As for when to build it in? When you've first woken up, you haven't yet set a spending pattern for the day, and you can focus on your long-term money goals. The mind “has a certain freshness to it in the morning, says Rinzler, but “the best time of day to do it is the time of day you can consistently do it.”

Step 5: Visualize your goals

If you’ve got an extra minute or two, spend the time visualizing the intentions you set earlier — and really picturing what reaching your goal would look like. Act daily and budget monthly, but think long-term to visualize where you want to be when you’re 50 (or 60, or 70, or 80), says Carroll. Set your goals first, then work backwards from them with specific target dates and benchmarks. And if you’re looking for another way to stay mindful throughout the day with your money habits? “I feel it’s incredibly important to write down every dollar or penny spent in a day to create awareness — because once you create the awareness, you can build the mindfulness,” says Carroll.

With Hayden Field

