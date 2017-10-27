When I decided to go full-time freelance a couple years ago, I had a lot of self-doubts and fears to work through, but there was one thing I was consistently psyched about: working from home. Finally after years of praying for snow days and office-wide Internet outages, I no longer had to leave the borders of my apartment to get work done. Gone were the days of cranky commuting and overpriced salads from the cootie-ridden deli. Now I could work from the half-bedroom turned home office, have my dog on my lap and take power naps whenever I felt like it. I would be so much more productive!

Insert present day work from home reality: I'm currently sitting on the sofa in the living room. I still have a home office, but it's occupied at the moment by heaps of laundry, an elliptical machine, and a collapsed shoe rack. There are so many papers on my desk that I can't even deal, so I’m just avoiding it all for now. It has taken me 45 minutes to write what you have read thus far; not because I have writer's block, but because I keep getting distracted. First it was to go get milk, then to make a late breakfast. While I ate, I watched some really cute video of a baby fruit bat eating grapes, which got me wondering about fruit bats: Where do they live? Can they be pets? I did some totally useless research on fruit bats. By the time I came back to the browser of this story, I wondered if it wasn't too soon to take my daily 20-minute power nap.

I'm not always so prone to procrastination, but this sidetracked behavior isn't out of the blue, either. I've been wondering how I can stay more focused and boost my productivity, and so I decided to finally heed the advice of so many fellow freelancers and self-employed folks: I signed up for a trial at a co-working space.

The trial was only for a couple of days, but the experience left a powerful impression. I've assembled a list of pros and cons and some commentary from a couple of workplace experts on why co-working spaces have become such a phenomenon — and how they can help.

Getting Dressed For The Day is Underrated

My work from home uniform is very specific: sweatpants, baggy t-shirt and fuzzy socks. Getting dressed for the co-working space required a bit of planning and coordinating and also the annoyance of putting on shoes that do not double as slippers. I'm tempted to classify this all as a con, but I must label it a pro, because it got me out of bed and motivated. It also inspired me to shower right when I got up rather than waiting until noon.