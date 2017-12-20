Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Consultant and professional speaker Melanie Deziel is always busy, but she has a clever way to make time work in her favor. She puts everything — no matter how small or seemingly trivial — on her calendar.

This ‘zero-based calendar’ concept, created by Cathryn Lavery and Allen Brouwer, leaves no space for wasted time, according to Deziel.

“They basically explain that by putting everything you do — from your commute to your meal times, to your showers, to your sleeping — you get a much better sense of what free time you actually have,” Deziel tells NBC News BETTER. “And it also helps you to manage your tasks more efficiently because you understand how much time they will actually take.”

How to create a zero-based calendar

1. Book everything

As an busy entrepreneur, Deziel spends a lot of time on the road. Between meetings, phone calls and speaking engagements, it can be difficult to manage time, she says. She says the zero-based calendar helps her fill in the gaps.

The first step, she says, is to book everything you need to get done in your calendar, no matter what it is. From breakfast, to your daily commute, meetings, phone calls, and going to the gym, everything counts, she says.

“It just has given me a much better sense of how I’m actually spending my time,” she says. “And I feel I’ve been more productive by understanding what are the real open slots for me to fill with meaningful work.”

2. Create an estimate of how long it will take to complete each task

A lot of things we need to get done are not necessarily tasks, Deziel says — they are things that “require many other tasks” to be completed. For example, if you have to adjust your retirement savings, you need to dedicate specific times on your calendar for each step required to do it.

“By keeping your calendar this way, it forces you to think critically about what the actual action items are necessary to accomplish something you might have on your list, and then breaking that down into a realistic estimate,” Deziel says.

“Once you start chunking it up into more actionable tasks,” she says, “it becomes easier to anticipate how long things will take and to therefore efficiently slot them into the space on your calendar.”