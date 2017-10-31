Since it supposedly takes 21 days to form a new habit (and I want this one to stick!), I was setting out on a two week hardcore, no-spending-at-all ban, except, of course, groceries and medical necessities. My third week of the ban would reintroduce spending, but on Chatzky’s recommendation, I’d be hitting a 24-hour pause button before any purchase, so I really had to give something thought before handing over any plastic. This strategy, she says, helps to prevent buying things I don’t really need or have doubles of, and will force me to stop and ask myself what will happen if I do or don’t make a purchase.

After doing a little reflecting on my own, I wanted to achieve a few different goals:

Become more aware of my little expenses that add up.

Save $500 dollars to put towards my trip to San Francisco. I got this number from subtracting my grocery budget and a small buffer from my average normal spending in a week, and multiplying by three.

Cut my spending by $200ish per month so I can continue saving. I am working towards a down payment for an apartment in the next five years.

Feel more free when it comes to money and spending, especially when making social plans, and learning how to have fun on the cheap.

After mapping out my game plan (and my meals for the next three weeks), all I had to do was tuck my credit card safely in my wallet and hope for the best.

WEEK ONE: SETTING OUT FOR SUCCESS?

The first few days of my challenge were the hardest. The night before my challenge started, I treated myself to one final trip to the corner bodega for a snack. And I truly savored my freshly cut watermelon and overpriced candy bar.

But coming into a spending ban straight from Labor Day weekend, without adequate time to meal prep, was a rookie mistake. Because I wasn’t eating the way I usually do (yogurt for breakfast just wasn’t cutting it when I’m used to hearty oatmeal or eggs and avocado), I was hangry with a capital H and unable to pick up a snack to tide me over until lunch.

This first week, work really picked up speed with a big focus on hurricane coverage, which meant longer hours and more mental focus during the day. Normally, I’d be the first to volunteer for an afternoon cappuccino run to stretch my legs. But when the free coffee comes from a machine only a few feet away (which I’m grateful for, but let’s be real — isn’t nearly as strong), it felt like I was depriving myself more than I usually would.

At the end of my first week, I had my first real breach of the spending ban — I was working an extra day, and completely forgot the protein I had made for my lunch on the way out the door. Rather than munch on the free fries at work, I opted for a healthier option and bought a couple of hard boiled eggs from the deli.

My other lapse in judgement: I went blatantly off the rails and bought a coffee on day six (my first full Monday) of no spending. If that makes me weak, so be it. The situation felt dire in the moment, and only cost me $1.57 (depending on whether or not you consider my dignity).